Kendall Jenner redhead and short mini hair | Photo: Special

Spring vibes are already manifesting on celebrities, now it’s Kendall Jenner posing as redhead and short hairsurely a sighting of the new fashion in hair for the coming seasons.

If you are looking for inspiration to wear a new image with a very jovial and fun touch then you can base yourself on the kardashian family supermodel who has surprised his fans like never before.

You can read: Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend, Devin Booker shares details of the house he chose with the model

Kendall Nicole Jenner looks wonderful with her new hair style, as she has posed for the March issue of the vogue magazineultra-short hair that reaches just below the ear.

With a pink blazer Kylie Jenner’s sister declares that pink tones return to the top of the trends in the springjust like him oversized style which has been going on for several seasons.

As if that were not enough, Kendall Jenner, girlfriend of professional basketball player Devin Booker, wears a new hair dye that you will surely love, it is a redhead with a strong tendency to orange.

Kendall Jenner redhead and short mini hair. Photo: Special



Take note, because the sister of Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian wears the eyebrows in their natural color, in dark brown, which gives it a fresh contrast, so don’t hesitate to copy such a great style.

Visit our Soy Carmín TikTok for more content

Kendall Jenner, the American model and businesswoman who has turned 26 years old in November 2021, wears a very natural makeup and somewhat with a light spring shine, an orange tone on the lips and a pink on the eyelids with the longest lashes.

It may interest you: Itatí Cantoral participates in a new Disney and Pixar animated film

Although everything seems to indicate that it is a redhead wig, Kendall Jenner calls on everyone to look fashionable, the look looks incredible on her, but like most celebrities, they prefer to wear a wig before mistreating their hair with such a radical change.