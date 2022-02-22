Kendall Jenner has spoken, these are the 20 spring must haves

If you have always dreamed of replicating Kendall Jenner’s style, we have news for you: Kendall Jenner has just shared her wishlist of must haveIt’s spring in FWRD with all the (exact) pieces and trends that she is going to wear this season and obviously we had to share them with you because surely you are going to want EVERYTHING. Prepare to give many clicks on “add to cart” that these pieces are to die for.

Goodbye, dad sneakers, these are the new must. Hint: They have a platform

Kendall is a woman of many talents and now, in case you haven’t heard the news yet, she has jumped from modeling to being the creative director of FWRD, an online platform for buying designer clothes. Kenny is in charge of curating the top picks for each month and the March ones are here.

After analyzing each and every one of Kendall’s favorite pieces on the website, it is more than clear that they all have her style impregnated effortlessly chic and we find some basic pieces, like knee-high boots, but also others that have the latest trends in the most subtle way to match the rest of your closet, like simple dresses with cutouts flashy.

It is definitely a great selection of pieces with which we will surely see Kendall very soon, but while we leave you our top picks from the list so you can choose your favorites and take your minimalist style to the next level.

Kendall Jenner edit: The must haves you need this season

Aya Muse Carra Dress ($10,516)

Versace Crystal Dress ($131,451

Bottega Veneta Stretch Mules ($18,068)

Simon Miller Pleated Skirt ($4,019)

Aya Muse Augusta Woven Skirt ($6,821)

Simon Miller T-shirt ($3,349)

Sami Miro Vintage Top ($2,537)

Jacquemus Gold La Maille Top ($8,892)

Gia Borghini X RHW Sandals ($13,906)

Y/Project Double Neck Sweater ($8,161)

Flatlist Hanky ​​Glasses ($5,278)

Bottega Veneta Earrings ($16,444)

Proenza Schouler Milano Sandals ($9,136)

Chloe Judy Tote Bag ($25,376)

Gia Borghini X RHW Knee High Boots ($15,124)

Toteme Booties ($16,241)

Bottega Veneta Beak Bag ($42,632)

Balenciaga tuxedo rental ($60,701)

Zeynep Arcay Strapless Dress ($33,497)

