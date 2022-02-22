Katy Perry wears leather-look pants and a bandeau top

Katy Perry is not taking a wrong step with his latest look of leather look pants While her outfit could be considered somewhat risqué, the reality is that when it comes to style, there’s nothing the singer does blindly. This is how, for the second time in less than a month, she has chosen to combine an outfit with a bandeau top, long trench coat and boots matching

With an innate facility for influencing our fashion decisions, singer-songwriter, Katy Perryhas resorted to one of the hottest trends of the catwalks Spring-Summer 2022. In the first instance, for the textile of your pants, the leather effect, which is no longer an exclusive garment for winter seasons. In addition to his bandeau topthe piece that nods to the looks that celebrities wore in the 90s and 2000s.

Katy Perry combines leather effect pants with a trendy bandeau top











© Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Katy Perry wears leather effect pants.





Complementing with a black mini bag of Yuzefi and some cowboy boots by Paco Rabanne Katy Perry I add a very special touch to one of the pants that will captivate in 2022, signed by the Scandinavian firm Rotate Birger Christensen. With this outfit he made an appearance on the American program Good Morning America, to talk about their impressions for the new season of American Idolthe television show where talent manifests itself in singing.

The bandeau top they play a very important role for the season, the origin of the term shares the meaning with a decorative or sports headband, but it is also the garment designed as the strapless top that defined an entire era. The star chose to wear it in yellow colorand in the same pattern of Animal Print what do you sign as Port, GCDS and Roberto Cavalli placed in the crosshairs of seasonal trends.

For its part, although this season the pants Aim for us to carry them to the hip, Katy Perry shows that all trends are moldable according to our personality. The secret is to find the balance between the garments that can be considered risky, with those that are more than proven, such as high rise trouserswhich due to its silhouette and stylistic construction, will ensure a flawless look.











© Courtesy of Rotate Birger Christensen.

Leather effect pants with animal print finish.















© Courtesy of Paco Rabanne/Browns

Pacco Rabanne cowboy boots.



