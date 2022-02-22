Katy Perry Reveals Daughter Daisy Dove Is Pushing Her Boundaries

It’s growing credit:Bang Showbiz

During the most recent episode of the program ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’, the Californian singer Katy Perry revealed some curiosities about her 17-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove. Among them, that the little girl is playing “her own rules” of her.

The ‘California gurls’ singer was asked by co-host Kelly Ripas about what Daisy likes at this stage, to which she replied, “What does she like? Well, you know what I think? I think if you gave her all the toys you wanted a child, he would still want to touch the plugs”.

He continued: “I think – I don’t even know if it’s on the market – but someone should make like a stuffed electric plug or something,” added Perry, 37.

The ‘Last Friday Night’ artist also said that her daughter “loves tossing food on the floor to the dogs”, proceeding to imitate Daisy by dropping a piece of food from her hand.

Last month, Perry spoke to People about her life with her little girl and how she’s just like her famous parents.

“Daisy is great. She’s a combination of me and her father – Orlando Bloom – who are fearless with a lot of sass and just great characters. So the combination of both is definitely coming out.”