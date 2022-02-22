Kanye West Documentary Proves Why Madonna Shouldn’t Have Creative Control Of A Movie About Her Life

ANDAs far as biographical films go, this is one of the biggest. After nearly 40 years in the public eye, Madonna, the chart-busting, shape-shifting queen of pop, will finally have the early years of her stellar career dramatized for the big screen.

The project has been in the works for some time -Madonna revealed that she was working on the script with the screenwriter of June, Diablo Cody, a couple of years ago- but auditions are already underway, and Madonna has documented the “surreal” process on Instagram. Fan theories suggest that Julia Garner of Ozarks and Inventing Annais in the running for the lead role, with Julia Fox, from Uncut Gemsreportedly in talks to play Debi Mazar, Madonna’s old friend and actress from Goodfellas and Entourage.

There is no doubt that this time in Madonna’s life will be very appropriate to tell, since it covers the release of her first hit, “holidays”, from 1983, the wild nights at the iconic Manhattan club Danceteria and her romantic relationship with the artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. We are very aware of the dramatic narration of the moment in which Basquiat forced Madonna to return all the paintings that she had given him after her breakup, before erasing them with black paint. The works of Basquiat – who died in 1988 – are now listed for more than 100 million dollars each.

However, the fact that Madonna is so involved in the project is cause for concern. There is no doubt that it is useful to have the protagonist of a project in the first person, but letting her have the final approval could be a disaster. There is a reason why the directors of Jeen-Yuhs they didn’t let Kanye West get the final cut in Netflix’s new three-part documentary about the rapper. “Open the editing room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image,” West demanded through a post from Instagram now deleted. Director Clarence “Coodie” Simmons told Newsweek why did you refuse to do it? “I told him it had to be authentic,” he explained, informing West, “If you have any control over this, it loses its authenticity.”

Maybe Jeen-Yuhs be a documentary, but the question remains. When it comes to conveying an authoritative and engaging story, being too close to the source can be a bad thing. If the protagonist of the film pulls all the strings, the opportunity to rewrite history is too easy. Why would someone give himself a bad image if he is literally in charge of the entire lighting department?

It is a mistake that has been made over and over again. That Queen had control over her 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody led to some serious retouching of Freddie Mercury and the role of executive producer of Elton John in the corny Rocketman 2019 was reportedly hands-off, but his partner David Furnish ran the project from day to day. Although it’s a fan favorite, Taylor Swift’s 2020 Netflix documentary, miss american, in which the star was closely involved, helping cast director Lana Wilson and providing self-filmed footage from her phone, was dismissed by critics as a cynical exercise in Taylor Swift branding. Owen Gleiberman of Varietynoted that the film was “a controlled and sanded confection of managing the image of a pop diva”.

Similarly, Katy Perry’s 2012 tour documentary, part of me, was also regarded as a blatant piece of propaganda. “All of Perry’s on-screen interactions with those close to her, especially a painfully stiff visit to her grandmother, seem as faked and staged as her post-show encounters with her fans, and we’re left with no sense of what she’s really like as a granddaughter.” , sister, boss or friend”, argued Dana Stevens, of slate.

Stars can also reject projects if they don’t like what they end up seeing. Last year, jaggeda documentary about the making of the album Jagged Little Pill Alanis Morisette’s breakthrough 1995 film tackled the Canadian artist’s struggles from a contemporary #MeToo perspective, in which the singer revealed how record label executives asked her to lose weight as a teenager and talked about the sexual advances of men much older than her. She although she agreed to participate in jaggedMorisette subsequently denounced the film, calling it “reductive.”

In the unnamed Madonna biopic, the star appears not only as a co-writer (Cody was replaced by Erin Cressida Wilson, writer of the erotic comedy Secretaryfrom 2002, which fits well with Madonna’s penchant for all things explicit, as evidenced by her coffee box gender, 1992), but also as a producer and director. But this, unfortunately, is reminiscent of Madonna’s earlier steps behind the camera. First came her critically acclaimed directorial debut, the 2008 musical comedy Filth & Wisdomand later WEa 2011 historical drama about Wallis Simpson, which opened to mixed reviews. The Independent joined this feeling to describe it as “very cumbersome”.

Madonna is looking for actors to star in her biopic (Instagram/Madonna)

Hearing Madonna return to one of her lesser-received creative endeavors doesn’t fill me with hope, but I’ll reserve judgment until the movie is released. Until recently, biographical films about female musicians were rare, with the notable exceptions of Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980), which told the story of country singer Loretta Lynn, and which earned Sissy Spacek an Oscar, and J-Lo’s role as the murdered Mexican-American pop sensation Selena in the film of the same name in 1997. But in recent years there’s been a spate of decent female-led movies that have revealed the fascinating lives of everyone from Judy Garland and Aretha Franklin to blues singer Ma Rainey.

But none of those stars have been able to intervene with the final cuts, largely due to the fact of corporeal impossibility. Nor will the upcoming biographies of Whitney Houston and Dusty Springfield – with British actress Naomi Ackie and Quantum of Solace star Gemma Arterton in the role of the latest legends – feel compelled to avoid the more troublesome or traumatic aspects of either life. of the two stars, while Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic should be able to show Presley’s ups and downs, since its leading man passed away in 1977. fit the brand you’ve spent decades building.

The first part of the “Jeen-Yuhs” trilogy is already on Netflix