Kanye West assures that Kris Jenner gets horns

Rapper Kanye West took his feud with Kim Kardashian to the next level. A new controversy is added to the tense situation between the dark-haired man and his ex, since the author of “Donda” assured that his ex-mother-in-law, Chris JennerThey cuckold him.

It was through social networks that Kanye made the point against Corey Gamble, boyfriend of the Kardashian matriarch, by sharing a screenshot of a news story published by Hollywood Unlocked where he said that Gamble was seen being unfaithful to Kris in a nightclub.

The post came with a message about the second part of his most recent album: “We are out of Donda 2 2 22”.

Although both the portal and West deleted the publications, the gossip spread like wildfire and many are waiting for a statement from the couple or Kanye, but neither says anything about it.

On the other hand, a source close to the couple assured Us Weekly that, in effect, this is false news about Corey, since it is based on a video that was broadcast and where a man similar to Corey is seen kissing with a woman , but many dismissed such accusations due to the poor quality of the recording, which does not allow to verify whether or not it is the man.

Also, it is worth remembering that Jenner began her romance with her current partner after the divorce with her last husband, Bruce, who is now called Caitlyn.