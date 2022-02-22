Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian and makes a drastic decision

Again, Kanye West stole the spotlight on social networks, especially on Instagram, where the rapper again made reference to his estrangement with Kim Kardashianbut a short time later he made a drastic decision that left several with a square eye.

And it is that after having plagued the mother of his children, Even showing screenshots of her private messages and even accusing her of “kidnapping” her children so as not to let him see them, the artist apologized in another post, which he later deleted.

But not only that, Kanye has deleted all posts from his Instagram account, except for one posted on February 17 that was directed at entertainment blogger Mario Armando Lavandeira, better known as Pérez Hilton.

In the post, West let himself go against the renowned Pérez Hilton and questioned him: “Do you think mental health jokes are funny?”and posted a photo of the entertainment reporter, showing that he does not intend to remain silent.

In the apology post, Kim’s ex He detailed that his reproaches written in capital letters gave the impression of being much more aggressive than they really were, and admitted that his verbal and graphic attacks are a form of “harassment”.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people think I’m yelling at them. I am working on better communication. I can benefit from a team of professionals, organizers, creatives and community leaders”he wrote in one of the excerpts from his statement, hinting that he is sorry.

