Kanye makes a strong revelation about Kris Jenner and the Kardashians give him ‘unfollow’

The victim Kanye West’s most recent is the only one from the Kardashian clan who defended him and was still following him on social media after his constant controversies amid the divorce from Kim: matriarch Kris Jenner.

But more specifically, the one who received the new attack was her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, with whom he began a relationship after separating from Caitlynn Jenner in 2013 after 23 years of marriage.

The interpreter of donda questioned the fidelity that exists in their courtshipwhich triggered a scandal in social networks and caused a further rupture between the socialites and the rapper.

Kris Jenner’s boyfriend would be unfaithful, according to Kanye West

In another demonstration of his controversial management of his social networks, the 44-year-old American replied in his profile with information from a media outlet that He claimed that the 41-year-old businessman was cheating on his former mother-in-law.

Kanye West, who changed his real name to just “Ye”, posted a screenshot of the Hollywood Unlocked news story and wrote “We’re off Donda 2 2 22″.

In the press release they assured that Gamble was seen in a nightclub kissing another woman, but the quality of the video made it impossible to confirm that it was him, so it was called only a rumor.

However, by sharing Kris Jenner fans took this as a personal attack to destabilize her ex-partner’s family, while other netizens speculated that the artist knows this to be true.

Nevertheless, what could be confirmed is that Kim’s sisters followed his example and stopped following him on social media after he also shared private text messages that they held and ranted against Pete Davidson.