Justin Bieber, positive in COVID-19: studies rescheduling his tour

Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19. The Canadian artist shared the news with his followers this Monday, after having tested positive on Saturday, shortly after his performance at the Pacific Design Center, held in West Hollywood, California, for the pre-Super Bowl party.

Fortunately, as confirmed by his representative, the artist is fine, having only suffered from some of the milder symptoms of the virus. However, Justin Bieber is going to have to reschedule the dates of his long-awaited new tour.

At the moment, next Sunday his concert was going to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, therefore, that concert will have to be postponed until the negative singer. And by postponing the date of this concert, several more dates will be modified.

As reported, this concert has been rescheduled for this summer. Even so, the Canadian artist has two other concerts on his agenda for the same weekone in Arizona, and the other in California, although at the moment it is not known if those two concerts will also have to be postponed.

«Due to the results of the coronavirus tests, we unfortunately have to postpone this Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is very disappointed, but the health and safety of the team and the fans will always be our priority (…) The new date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honored», says the statement issued by the representative of Justin Bieber.

On the other hand, the party in which the artist performed prior to the Super Bowl, had the presence of numerous celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Eli Manning, Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim and Bieber’s wife Hailey. However, at the moment no more positives are known among those attending the party.