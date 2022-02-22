Juan Escobar is the first confirmed casualty for Day 7 against Santos

In spite of the resounding 4-1 win against Toluca on the field of Nemesio Diez Stadium, this Sunday, not everything was rosy for Blue Cross in Hell, since for an action during this meeting of the Matchday 6 of the Closing Tournament 2022will suffer the loss of one of his most important men for the duel on the next date in the MX League: John Escobar.

Even though that him Paraguayan side will be revealed with another goal against the Devilsthe second in the current contest, was not saved from seeing a new yellow card, so despite the fact that the strategist John Reynoso He took him off the field in the second half to avoid an expulsion, he could not avoid the corresponding sanction for his defender.

And it is that with the warning he received yesterday against Toluca, Juan Escobar registered his fifth preventive cardboard so far from Closing Tournament 2022, so you must comply with one match suspension for accumulation of yellow cards so it will cause Cruz Azul to drop for the next duel in Liga MX.

Juan Escobar is low from Cruz Azul vs. Saints

It is important to note that John Escobar he will only miss the next game of Machine at Closing Tournament 2022because the penalty does not apply to other competitionsso that Yes, he will be able to be present next Thursday in the Second Leg match of the Eighth Final against Forge FC, in the Concachampionsbut it will remain out of the call to face Santos on Matchday 7 of Liga MX.

The yellow cards received by Juan Escobar

