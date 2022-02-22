Johnny Depp loses to the newspaper that called him a ‘batterer of women’

Johnny Depp not having a good time. The actor, star of films such as ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, has suffered a new legal setback. On this occasion, Depp intended to reopen the libel case against a newspaper, The Sunwho accused him of being a “batterer of women”.

The judge has noted in his sentence that it is “fundamentally true” that the actor is a batterer of women after the evidence presented by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. In this way, the The Sun will not be forced to rectify in any way or to compensate financially.

On the other hand, the appeals court has knocked down the new attempt to reverse its current image. Johnny Depp he wanted to repeat the trial since, in his opinion, the magistrate had overlooked some evidence that could change the final verdict.

In this case, the position of the courts is also forceful and leaves no option to Depp: “It is clear from reading the judgment as a whole that the judge based his conclusions on all incidents on his extremely detailed review of the specific evidence in each incident.”

In addition, they have made it clear that the margin for resources was clearly minimal. “In such an approach, there was little need or room for the judge to give weight to any overall assessment of the credibility of the Mrs Heard“, they asserted.