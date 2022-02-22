Johnny Depp leaves his past behind to start a “new life”

Johnny Depp faced a hard fall in his career as an actor after the controversial divorce he faced with Amber Heard who accused him of having verbally and physically assaulted her.

In addition, the poor management of its finance and the demands which, consequently, he received from his accountants.

The actor recognized for films such as ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ has lost numerous contracts in Hollywood after being banned while trying to clear his name.

The truth is Depp He has a huge fanbase that is anxiously waiting to see him again. scene and prepares to return with everything.

Jhonny Depp and his rebirth

After his appearance at the film festival of Saint Sebastian, received this week Gold Medal of Merit granted by the Serbian state on its great national day.

The famous received praise from the country’s president, Aleksandar Vusichighlighting his long career and also for contributing to the tourism promotion of Serbia with his film ‘Minimata’, released in 2021 and shot mainly on Serbian territory.

In this way, you took advantage of the moment to ensure that you are prepared to start a “new life”, surely away from public scandals like the ones he starred in the last ten years.

“I am very close to a new life, and I like it. I like going back to the beginning and I would love for this beginning to start right here,” she declared. — Johnny Depp

to their 58 years he seeks to turn the page and make up for lost time focused on his success as an actor.

Recently, his fans they positioned him as one of the possible Oscar winners after they positioned his movie Minimata, as the ‘Fan Favorite’, a dynamic in Twitter of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Hollywood in which they allow you to choose your favorite movie.

‘Minamata’premiered at the International Festival of Berlin cinema in 2020, hit a few US theaters last year, garnering mixed reviews from the press.