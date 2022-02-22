Joe Biden receives Billie Eilish and her brother at the White House and introduces them to their dog

“When I heard that my friends Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas were in town for a concert, I knew I had to invite them to the White House. Nice to see you and your family, and glad you met Commander.” It is the message that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has written next to the photo that he has published this Wednesday in which he appears between the two brothers.





Biden received this Wednesday at the White House the famous pop singer Billie Eilish and her brother, the also performer and music producer Finneas O’Connell. The president, a great admirer of his music, took advantage of the meeting to introduce him to his dog, named Commander. This new pet, a German shepherd, was acquired by Biden and his wife, Jill, last December after the death, in June, of Champ, another German shepherd who had accompanied the couple for the last 13 years. .





In the image, posted Wednesday night on the president’s official Instagram account, Biden, 79, can be seen amid the brothers hugging them from behind. All three wear masks. The musicians were accompanied by their parents, as confirmed by a White House spokesman. “Billie Eilish, Finneas, and her parents, Maggie and Patrick, were invited to visit the White House today to meet President Biden,” the source explained. “Billie and Finneas were supporters during the Biden campaign and the Biden family has been a fan of his music for a long time. Billie is in DC for her world tour, playing Capital One Arena tonight.”

Billie Eilish, born in Los Angeles 20 years ago, gave a concert that same Wednesday at the Capital One Arena in the city of Washington as part of her tour Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish NEIL HALL / EFE

The singer, known for being the queen of alternative pop for Generation Z, had previously expressed her support for the Democratic leader. Specifically, she participated in the 2020 Democratic National Convention that elevated Biden as its candidate, where she accused then-President Donald Trump (2017-2021) of “destroying” the country.

Recently, the interpreter of No Time to Die he also petitioned the president on an animal rights issue. So, along with Joaquin Phoenix and several other celebrities, Eilish signed a petition last November requesting that Biden break with tradition and allow a Thanksgiving turkey to be pardoned.