Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Vergara bet on ripped jeans

Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Vergara they are, along with Salma Hayek, Latin women over 50 years old from the world of Hollywood who have the best style. Both teach us to carry whats ripped jeans or ripped jeans to wear every day with basic and super accessible garments,

The Broken jeans They can be different styles from looser or baggy to skinny and fitted to the body. The important thing is that they have some breakage to make it look a little more rebellious and rock like the ones they wear. Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Vergara.

Jennifer López shows us a perfect look for halftime with ripped jeans. Photo: Sassy Daily.

We start with Jennifer Lopez who bets on Broken jeans high-waisted skinny jeans that flatter her curvaceous body. The singer opted for a white top with a V-neckline, brown ankle boots, a dark brown bag and a nude Navajo or tribal style jacket with different geometric shapes in darker colors.

Jennifer Lopez does not stay with Broken jeans skinny jeans, but is a faithful follower of ripped jeans and chooses them in baggy, mom, among others. In this case, and because of her height, the best thing is that if you have a body similar to the singer, choose these high-waisted jeans to show off your waist and hips. Also if you are over 50 years old It is the best cut for you since as the years go by, the woman’s body becomes more square, therefore you need to use different tricks to make your waist noticeable.

Sofía Vergara plays with the tricks to narrow the waist with ripped jeans. Photo: Pinterest.

Another of the women over 50 who causes a stir with her sensual looks is Sofia Vergara. In this case, the actress chose a Broken jeans cropped and skinny with a white peplum top and halter neckline, silver platform sandals, large red bag and sunglasses.

Again, if you are over 50 years old the peplum cut on your shirt will make your waist look smaller and your body more harmonious. Also, these tops look better with skinny pants or jeans if you don’t lose the visual effect of the peplum.

Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Vergara bet on the Broken jeans and affirm that they are the most special for women older than 50 years. Do you dare to use them?