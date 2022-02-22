Jennifer Coolidge reveals how Ariana Grande revived her career by imitating her | entertainment pop culture
Ariana Grande has shown her love for teen comedies like ‘Mean Girls’ by recreating scenes from the film in her ‘Thank U Next’ video.
It has now been revealed that his love for the films ‘Best in Show’ and ‘Legally Blonde’ unintentionally also influenced the life of one of the actresses who appeared in the latter.
Is about Jennifer Coolidge actress also known for her role as “Stifler’s mom” in the ‘American Pie’ movies and her roles in ‘Promising Young Woman’ and ‘The White Lotus.’
Ariana Grande revived Jennifer Coolidge’s career
The actress who played Paulette Bonafonté in ‘Legally Blonde’ appeared this January on ‘The Tonight Show’ and the host Jimmy Kimmel She told him that over the years she has had guests do impressions of her.
Among one of them is the singer Ariana Grande, who on the program in May 2018 Kimmel asked her to do the imitation of Paulette Bonafonté because she knew that it came out very well.
Although the impression of Ariana Grande only lasted a couple of minutes, already in the conversation with Fallon this 2022, Coolidge pointed out that those simple lines of dialogue and that the pop superstar imitated her revived her career.
“That was the start of a lot of great things that happened to me. I was going through a dead zone and not much was happening, so Ariana did this impression on your show and you encouraged her (to do it). Then the ball started rolling ”.
The actress said that after the program she contacted Ariana Grande by direct message to tell her that she loved the imitation and the singer not only replied to her, but also invited her to be part of her “Thank U Next” music video.
The actress has kept her job ever since and her greatest success came with the role of Tanya McQuoid in the HBO series ‘The White Lotus’, where she will return for the second season despite the fact that almost all the cast will be new.