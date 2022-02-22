Jennifer Aniston receives criticism for staying away from unvaccinated people

Meghan launches initiative as part of her 40th birthday 0:24

(CNN)– Jennifer Aniston stirred up some spirits when she recently said she has “lost quite a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or not disclosed” if they had been vaccinated against covid-19.

Aniston made the comment to In Style, and almost immediately there were people on social media offering their opinion.

On Thursday, she posted some of the critical comments to the stories of her verified Instagram account.

The “Friends” star posted a comment from one person saying, “But if she’s vaccinated she’s protected, right? Why worry about the unvaccinated around her?”

Aniston responded with “Because if he has the variant, he’s still capable of infecting me.”

“I may be slightly ill, but I will not be admitted to a hospital or die,” she wrote. “BUT I CAN pass it on to someone who doesn’t have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a pre-existing illness), and therefore would be life-threatening.”

“THIS is what concerns me,” Aniston concluded. “We have to worry about more than ourselves.”

Covid-19 can continue to spread to those who have been vaccinated, but the vaccine protects against serious harm or death.

Last year Aniston also provoked reactions after sharing a Christmas decoration that read “Our first pandemic 2020”.