Jennifer Aniston ‘fears’ Matthew Perry will ‘betray’ her over Brad Pitt divorce details

Jennifer Aniston fear that Matthew Perry disclose the details of your divorce with Brad Pitt in his next memoirs.

A source told Closer Magazine that the actress is aware of how much her Friends co-star knows about her situation with Pitt and is nervous that it will all come to light with Perry’s new book.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker