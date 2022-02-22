jennifer aniston ate the same salad for 10 years

Jennifer Aniston is a benchmark for many reasons. If her role as Rachel Green in the famous series of friends It made us love the actress, the different interviews she has done and the content she publishes through her social networks have finished off our love for her. Aniston’s case is curious. Despite not personally knowing the celebrity, is highly praised by the whole society. Perhaps it is the different statements that she has made throughout all these years about her relationship with Brad Pitt, her commitment to naturalness in networks or her viral responses about annoying pregnancy rumors. But, in addition, she is also recognized for your bets healthy in feeding.

Bets among which the viral chocolate milkshake that he drinks every morning and the famous salad that he ate every day for 10 years on the set of the series. A very healthy recipe that, despite having made it public on countless occasions, has gone viral again after the influencer @themodernnonna share through a TikTok the ingredients and steps of what Jennifer Aniston qualifies as “the perfect salad”. A meal that stands out -above all- for helping to maintain the ideal weight and improve digestion despite being satiating.

Such were its advantages that the actress got her co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox (Phoebe and Monica in fiction) join her with this daily meal. Cox even talked about her recipe in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, where he described it as “a Cobb Salad that Jennifer fixed with turkey bacon and chickpeas and I don’t know what”.

Jennifer Aniston’s viral salad

The main ingredients that make up this healthy recipe are: a cup of Bulgur (another wheat product) that is cooked on the fire with water, half a red onion, parsley, a little mint, two cucumbers, chopped pistachios, chickpeas, turkey bacon, a handful of diced Roquefort cheese and a few drops of lemon juice.

This salad not only conquered the palate of the actress and her companions, it is a very famous recipe in Hollywood for the number of advantages it has since it covers all nutritional needs: rich in vitamins, minerals, vegetable protein, fibers… In addition, ingredients such as cucumber provide greater hydration, but also reduce inflammation and eliminate fat. So it is low in calories.

Although one of his best qualities is the anti-aging power that you get through pistachios and feta cheese, as they help reduce cholesterol and protect intestinal health and the digestive system. We have to try it!

