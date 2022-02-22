JBL shows his interest in representing Baron Corbin in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield has recently been interviewed by Liam Alexander-Stewart for the Inside The Ropes media outlet, and the former wrestler was surprised to reveal that he would love to be Baron Corbin’s manager at some point. These were the statements of JBL:

“I love Baron Corbin. I think Baron Corbin is a really smart guy, and I think Baron Corbin is a guy I’d like to be a manager for.. The problem I have is that I’m a bit like Colonel Parker. I’m tall and therefore I can’t manage a lot of people because I’m two meters tall and no one wants a manager who is taller than the wrestler, so I’m limited in who I can represent because of my size.”

JBL has been a commentator on many occasions after his retirement as an active fighter in 2009, however, beyond some sporadic appearances, he has never had a regular role in WWE programs again. Layfield, who was announced as a member of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, drops with his words that I would be open to returning to WWE with a more constant rolealthough it is unknown if the company would be interested in this union between JBL and Corbin.

for now, Happy Corbin has been involved in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre for a few months, and it is likely that it will end up in a fight at WrestleMania. Corbin, who has experienced several changes with respect to his character in the last year, has been praised by several renowned figures in the world of wrestling, and JBL has wanted to praise the work of the former champion of the United States.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.