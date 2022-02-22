Javier “Chicharito” Hernández would return to Chivas for more than a million pesos

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández put a price on his return to Chivas. | Photo: Instagram.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández put a price on his return to the Mexican league, and is that the footballer would be willing to join the Chivas del Guadalajara in exchange for more than a million pesos, which would have to be paid in “Bits”, a digital currency used on the Twitch platform.

The price for returning to the “Sacred Flock” was announced by the LA Galaxy player during a live broadcast he held with some “gamers”. When questioned about how many “Bits” would you be willing to accept to return to Chivas, The footballer responded jokingly:

“One million. Not true, five million [de Bits] for my channel”

According to Twitch, each Bit has a value of 0.33 centsevery time 100 Bits have a cost of 33 pesos. This means that Hernández would be willing to return to Chivas for the amount of approximately one million 650 thousand Mexican pesos.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and social networks

The appearances of “Chicha” on social networks are not newsince the soccer player recently responded during a broadcast to the criticism that users made about his current appearance.

“Well yes, maybe I already look old. Obviously if you see a photo of me when I was 15 years old, right now it’s obvious that I look like an old carnal”, the footballer replied.

Although initially it seems that “Chicharito” he took with humor being told that he looks “old”seconds later he let his annoyance be seen by laughing and saying: “Fuck people.”

And it is that, according to the comments of his fans and followers, the Galaxy forward looks ‘old’”, because in the photographs where Javier wore presenting his team’s new jersey, he can be seen with less hair and more wrinkles.