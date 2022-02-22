I’ve been waiting a year and a half for this car: Fernando Alonso

Midtime Editorial

“I’ve been waiting a year and a half for this car.“, he pointed the spanish pilot Fernando Alonso after the presentation this monday of Alpine’s new single-seater for 2022With which the double world champion hopes to be able to fight again to win races.

The 2022 Formula 1 season will be marked by the new regulations of the competition, which aims to equalize the teams and end the dominance of Mercedes and Red Bull.

“That’s why I came back” after two years away from Formula 1, declared Alonso in English at the event organized by Alpine (formerly Renault).

“I hope that with the new regulation everything changes. I’ve been waiting a year and a half for this car and the team has done a fantastic job building this car. We are all very motivated,” he added.

Just like last year, Alonso will have as a teammate into French Stephen Ocon.

Waiting for the potential of the new car, one of the big novelties is the outsidegiven that the traditional Alpine blue color has been joined this year the color pink from one of its main sponsors, BWT.

“Life in pink”, highlighted the executive president of Renault Luca de Meo playing with the title of the well-known French popular song.

Even, pink will be the only color of the ‘A522’ that will compete in the first two races of the yearBahrain (March 20) and Saudi Arabia (March 27).

