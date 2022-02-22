it’s yours for 159 euros

The Redmi Note 11 has just been released and is already discounted, but only for a limited time.

Xiaomi’s new mid-range is now available, and you can buy it at a discount. The Redmi Note 11 falls to the €159.99 in the official store of the Chinese firm. You just have to apply the coupon RN11LAUNCH to enjoy the best price. The Chinese device comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory.

The Redmi Note 11 arrives with everything you need to enjoy a good experience. It has a 90 Hz AMOLED screen, one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors, 4 cameras and a battery that charges at full speed. It is a great purchase for only 159 euros, we will tell you everything.

Buy the new Xiaomi at a discount

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.43″ AMOLED screen, FullHD + and 90 Hz

5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

4 cameras

NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

The AMOLED-panel 6.43 inches, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz that incorporates the Redmi mobile offers a very smooth and pleasant experience. The only interruption is the small hole that houses its front camera, the sensation is totally immersive. But beware, you will not be able to go back to a traditional screen when you try its 90 Hz.

Your brain is one of the processors made by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 680. We are facing an 8-core and 6-nanometer chip, it is not nonsense. You can take him out to games and your day-to-day applications will move without any problem. You will find it in versions of 4 GB, 6 GB and up to 8 GB of RAM, enough for you to work with several heavy apps at the same time.

We met with 4 cameras on the back of this Redmi Note 11: it incorporates a 50 megapixel main sensora wide angle 8 megapixels, a 2 megapixel sensor for the portrait mode and a macro sensing which repeats with 2 megapixels. In the hole in its front, a 13 megapixel camera signed by Samsung.

The battery of this Redmi reaches 5,000 mAh and incorporates a fast charge of 33W, you won’t be left stranded without power. The Chinese device also features a headphone jack, FM radio and NFCwhich will allow you to pay together with applications such as Google Pay.

You have the opportunity to take one of the newcomers to the Xiaomi catalog. The Redmi Note 11 is destined to become a success of sales during this 2022 and now you can buy it with a double discount. What more are you going to ask for?

