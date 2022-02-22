“It’s over”, Tanya Núñez reveals that she and Ramiro Garza are NO longer dating after Exatlón México

the love between Tanya Nunez and Ramiro Garza emerged on the beaches of the Dominican Republic, while participating in Exathlon Mexico: Guardians vs Conquerors, both being part of the blue team. After months of living together, the athletes developed a good relationship, which became increasingly intimate, and it was then that they were surprised by the feelings.

Then a series of flirtations, Tanya and Ramiro They gave their first kiss in front of the cameras, as part of a “punishment” and later, they confirmed their courtship in the Venga la Alegría program. Now, it seems that the magic is over and it’s her own Tanya who clarifies the situation.

The love story between Tanya and Ramiro

Tanya Nunez and Ramiro Garza became the most popular blue couple of the moment, having an intimate relationship during their time in Exathlon Mexico. The opportunity to find love was not in their plans, as both were quite focused on the goal of winning first place at all costs in the fifth season. However, and unexpectedly, as they began to spend more time together in In their free time and during training, the connection between the athletes led them to have a courtship, and they did not hesitate to show off their happiness in front of the cameras.

Unfortunately, for Ramiro Garza and Tanya Nunez your way in Exathlon Mexico ended early, forcing them to drop out of the competition just a few days before the Grand Final. Tanya She was the first to leave the sports reality show, and since then, she confessed that the continuity of their relationship was not certain, since many factors influenced it. Since she lives in Guadalajara and Ramiro resides in Monterrey, until the fact of reflecting on his feelings, because during exathlon you live inside a bubble and feelings may be confused.

At the end of the fifth season and meeting Tanya and Ramiro in Mexico City, the blue athletes were happy and very much in love. But, now this relationship has come to an end.

Tanya Núñez reveals that she and Ramiro Garza are NO longer boyfriends

The sprinter used her Instagram account to inform her followers that she is no longer in a relationship with Ramiro Garza. After being questioned by several fans about her courtship with the ‘Hercules regio’, Tanya Nunez He confessed that they simply did not coincide in ‘real life’, but that they maintain a beautiful friendship, and that as a friend she will always support him.

This was also the opportunity to clarify the rumors generated by the statements of Tony González, who upon his departure from Exathlon Mexico, confessed that he did not believe that this relationship was true and suggested that, in his opinion, it was a fraud to shock the audience. To this, Tanya simply said that what she and Ramiro it was not a ‘show’.