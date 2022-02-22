Growing old in Hollywood can be both a gift and a curse for many celebrities. As the roles become more substantive, it becomes more difficult to maintain the physical. no one knows better than UnexploredIt’s Mark Wahlberg. After gaining 30 pounds for his next film, father stu, Wahlberg opened up about how complicated it becomes to gain and lose weight when you reach a certain age. The actor also recently posted a shirtless photo, indicating that he has since recovered from the weight gain.

The 50-year-old singer opened up about the realities of losing and gaining weight during a recent appearance on an Australian radio show. The Kyle and Jackie O Show. While the upcoming biopic was a passion project for Mark Wahlberg, gaining weight seemed to be a bit more of a challenge than it previously would have been for the fan-favorite star. While reflecting on the physical transformation, he said:

I’d say it’s easier to stay fit than to get fit. I gained 30 pounds… that was very difficult. I’m not getting any younger.

As the actor said, it can be easier to keep muscle than to gain it, and having to gain weight can impede someone’s progress. Of course, the star wasn’t about to let a few extra pounds stop her from getting back in shape. Based on a recent Instagram post, it didn’t take long for him to get back into top form. If you want to see the actor flexing and shaving shirtless, check out the video of him below:

Needless to say, Mark Wahlberg is back in his gym routine. This isn’t the only recent post showing off his ripped physique, either. Fans got to see his incredible abs, as well as those of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ Simu Liu, via a photo from the set of arthur the king. Wahlberg’s training game is strong and seemingly very personal. One shoot even became a family affair, as the actor shared a sweet post showing him and his daughter’s boyfriend working out together.

While it’s great to see how the stars stay in shape, it’s also interesting to see how the stars gain weight over a fixed period of time. Mark Wahlberg gained 20 pounds in three weeks eating six meals a day (on a strict diet) and cheating in one day. After eating 7,000 calories a day, the actor regretted the decision, citing his slower metabolism to make weight loss more difficult. Although Wahlberg can no longer shed excess volume as quickly as he used to, he certainly remains one of the stonedest actors in Hollywood. And you can’t help but marvel at his commitment, as well as the shirtless photos he posts.

You can see the actor doing what he does best in Unexplored, which is currently playing in theaters. Unfortunately, his response to superhero movies, The six billion dollar man, won’t happen anytime soon despite being close to production several times. However, their father stu is one of several upcoming releases you can expect this spring.