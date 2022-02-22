It May Have Been ‘Really Hard’ For Mark Wahlberg To Gain 30 Pounds For A New Movie, But New Shirtless Post Proves He’s Clearly Back In Shape

Growing old in Hollywood can be both a gift and a curse for many celebrities. As the roles become more substantive, it becomes more difficult to maintain the physical. no one knows better than UnexploredIt’s Mark Wahlberg. After gaining 30 pounds for his next film, father stu, Wahlberg opened up about how complicated it becomes to gain and lose weight when you reach a certain age. The actor also recently posted a shirtless photo, indicating that he has since recovered from the weight gain.

The 50-year-old singer opened up about the realities of losing and gaining weight during a recent appearance on an Australian radio show. The Kyle and Jackie O Show. While the upcoming biopic was a passion project for Mark Wahlberg, gaining weight seemed to be a bit more of a challenge than it previously would have been for the fan-favorite star. While reflecting on the physical transformation, he said:

I’d say it’s easier to stay fit than to get fit. I gained 30 pounds… that was very difficult. I’m not getting any younger.

