“It is difficult to assimilate that you are not participating”

Looking ahead to the match against Manchester United, the Mexican Héctor Herrera does not know if he will start or not due to the competition for a place

According to Diego Simeone’s tests, the Mexican Héctor Herrera may have continuity this Wednesday in the starting eleven in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester United; a litmus test for Atlético de Madrid in the face of the crisis of recent weeks, lightened in part by last Saturday’s victory against Osasuna at El Sadar.

Héctor Herrera reappeared as a starter with Atlético in the win against Osasuna. EFE

Hours before the momentous European commitment, the midfielder talks to Agencia EFE about the moment of the team, the dressing room, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Champions League, the present and the future. He has not received any communication from Atlético de Madrid to continue beyond next summer, when he ends his contract.

He “would love to continue” at the rojiblanco club, even if he goes “fucked home” when he doesn’t play or even if he has barely started this season: only four games out of the 29 he has been available for Simeone.

Q: How is the team after winning in Pamplona?

A: “Very well. I think the victory was necessary, to get the three points, to give us a little peace of mind, a little confidence, especially to face this match (against Manchester United) in the best way”.

Q: What changed at Atlético against Osasuna?

A: “It was more a matter of encouragement, of strength, of entering the field convinced. I think the team reacted very well after the defeat we had at home (0-1 against Levante, last Wednesday).

Q: Has it been a tough few weeks with these losing sequences? How has the locker room experienced all this? How have they managed it?

A: “It is true that when the results do not accompany you and things do not turn out as you expect, it can create a little uneasiness, but I think it is the moment in which you should have the most peace of mind and work. The group He is quite mature and aware of the moment we are experiencing, which is not very good, and he has faced the situation with maturity and with work, which is the only thing that I think can get us forward”.

Q: Talk about group. What is the Atlético dressing room like and how is it?

A: “The results have been negative and you can think that the group is bad or that it is separated, but no. To begin with, there is a spectacular group of people, of human beings, and I think that within football it is important and it is difficult find a group like this one. And united, above all, which I think is very important. The group is fine, it’s calm, it’s united and it wants things to go well”.

Q: How is Simeone? Does it change at times when the results do not come out?

A: “It’s normal. We’re all like that. Even when you play or don’t play, your state of mind is different. I think he’s the same, when he wins, when he loses and when he draws, his state of mind will be different. aspect, he is always the same and I think he should be calm, especially because of the work that is done within the group”.

Q: You, on a personal level, are having less participation and continuity in the team this season. How do you feel about this situation?

A: “It’s difficult because you always want to play, be the protagonist, participate and everything. At least I try to be calm and work so that when I have to play and I get an opportunity to take advantage of it. The truth is that many times I go home screwed, that It’s where you can be who you are or express what you feel. And I, really, at home with my wife also talk a lot about this topic, especially when I don’t play, when I have little participation. It’s hard to assimilate that you’re not participating They don’t take you into account. It’s hard to get home and be in the same mood, but the truth is that, thank God, in that aspect I’m calm and I have a person behind me who is also always encouraging. I think that in that moment the family is super important”.

Q Have you noticed a lot of the difference compared to Porto, when you were the captain and an important player?

A: “Obviously, when you have participation it’s different. He was the captain there. He always played. You have another type of stress or pressure. They are different facets, but I, from the point where I have to be, I enjoy it. I also enjoy in the facet that I am now, that I don’t have to participate much, I try to enjoy the day to day to take it calmer and be able to be prepared for when I have to”.

Q: Why haven’t you managed to consolidate yourself in Atlético’s eleven?

A: “I don’t know. If it’s my way of playing or that I haven’t adapted one hundred percent in the way that the ‘master’ asks me. There is a lot of competition. It’s also true. I don’t know. The truth is that I don’t It’s clear to me why I haven’t been able to be a fixture within the team. It’s difficult and I’m not the type of player who is on top of the ‘mister’ saying ‘why I don’t play, why this, why that… ‘ When it’s my turn to play, I know I have to be ready and help the team when it’s my turn.”

Q: After the good game you played in Pamplona, ​​do you see yourself with options to repeat in the eleven and have continuity against Manchester United?

A: “I always try to be prepared for when I have to take advantage of the opportunity and help the team. Obviously, I always have the illusion of playing. And a match like this in ‘Champions’ well with much more enthusiasm and much more desire. I have I have to work and keep working and be prepared in case I have to play again”.

Q: The Champions League has been a very important challenge for the club in recent years, with two lost finals. Is that still perceived in the squad, that desire to win it?

A: “It is the biggest competition that you can participate in as a club. It is obvious that all the teams want to win it. There is always that desire to do things well and win it. If we do not have that illusion or that desire to want to win it, why do we participate? That desire, that illusion always exists. It has been very difficult for Atlético, especially losing two finals. I think that makes you even more excited about wanting to win it and wanting to participate in it”.

Q: What qualities do you highlight about Manchester United?

A: “They have very good players individually, who are very fast, technically very good and that is what I would highlight the most about them. Even if they are not going through the best moment as a club, they will always be dangerous”.

Q: Tell us about Cristiano Ronaldo. How do you see him? How can you stop him?

A: “There are no words to define him or the other players. He is a player who has won everything, a competitor and that is admirable. They are dangerous players who wake up at any moment. He is one of those players who does not You can say that nothing happens, especially in the Champions League, which has always shown that it is one of his favorite competitions”.

Q: Is Cristiano Ronaldo concerned about what he is like as a player or more about the team’s moment in defense?

A: “You have to pay attention to what he is like as a player and we have to do our job both defensively and offensively.”

Q: What are the reasons for having conceded more goals this season than in the previous ones?

A: “We talked about it between us. We have to be stronger defensively, especially because we’ve conceded a lot of goals. The other day we kept a clean sheet and we’ve been very close, very united, very strong, all going the same way. I think it’s the path we have to return to, especially because it’s something that characterizes the club, the way we play. I think that’s the most important thing”.

Q: Your contract with Atlético ends this season. Has the club transmitted anything to you? Has he talked to you to continue? How do you see your future?

A: “We haven’t talked about contracts, if we could renew, if he wanted to leave… Nothing. At no time. We haven’t had any communication, at least with me, I don’t know if he has talked to my employer about anything. The truth is that I don’t know that situation. I’m super calm and I’ll be an Atleti player until the summer, if I have to be more then I will be and if not I’ll continue to be a professional until the contract ends”.

Q: Do you have any personal preferences? Stay at Atlético or try out for another team?

A: “If you ask me what you want, I would love to stay… And look, I want to play, I want to have more participation, but, if it were up to me, I would gladly stay.”

Q: Do you plan to return one day to play in the Mexican League?

A: “Yes. Sometimes I think about it, because it is my country, my children have not lived in Mexico either, there is my family and one always wants to be close to my family, but I think it is not the time yet. I hope I can stay a few years around here.”