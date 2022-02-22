Is Eva Mendes back in Fast & Furious 10? This said Vin Diesel

“Fast and Furious 9” will come soon after postponements which upset the fans. You will once again be under the direction of justin linin front of one of the films of the saga for the fifth time and attentive to continue with the closing which would be perhaps in two other installments.

The family reunion will be one of the challenges of Dom Toretto when reunited with his brother Jacobinterpreted by John Cena. Those some of the revelations that the actor shared Vin Diesel In an extensive interview with Entertainment Weeklywhich confirmed that the plot will return to its origins. In that way, the franchise would reconnect with its past and, in that way, possibilities for more comebacks.

Source: WeGotThisCovered

Yes OK Diesel discussed without many details about what would be the final of the saga, with a tenth movie that could arrive in two parts, he was also consulted about the character of Monica Fuentesinterpreted by Eve Mendes. In the second film of the fast and furious we could see this customs agent who worked undercover for the drug trafficker Carter Verone and that crossed the path of Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) and Roman Pierce (Tyrese Gibson).

When asked by the interviewer, Diesel He asked for patience and that we wait for the next film since “we can’t even imagine what is to come.”

“Just wait for the 10. Let’s just say, the fact that the studio is known to be saying that it’s not possible to cover all of this ground that we’re aiming for in one movie means that neither can’t even imagine what is to come,” he explained. It is true, the interpreter of Dom Toretto he preferred to dodge the question with an answer that was not very revealing, but neither did he offer a flat denial.

Source: ScreenCrush

These statements have caused more suspicions that the return of Monica Fuentes It has been part of the writers’ conversations. And he wouldn’t be so far-fetched since Eve Mendes he already had an appearance in a post-credits scene (“Fast and Furious 5”). There, (attention spoiler if you haven’t seen them) she discovered that Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) he had survived after an apparent death in the fourth installment.

This scene gave every indication that Mendes would meet with the cast for the next feature films of the saga, something that finally did not happen. Now with family reunions, connections to the origins of the franchise, and an imminent conclusion, the chances of that return happening are greatly increased. But, apparently, it will be a secret that we will reveal when the movie is released. film.