Interview: Lorena Martínez, multifaceted Evolution

Lorena Martínez is a Mexican actress, comedian and writer, who develops her career in the United States. Recently, she has been seen on the ABC series The Good Doctor What rose castle alongside Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas González, among other actors.

He is also a screenwriter for the project. Not Famous: Go big or go home… literallywhich is based on his experience trying to get his artist visa in the United Statesin addition to writing another project alongside Gaby Navarro.

How has it been developing your career in the United States?

“Quite an adventure of ups and downs!, but I have learned that everything that is yours nobody takes away from you and as long as you take care of sowing good seeds every day, you can trust that what is coming is good and will happen at the perfect time. There have been big disappointments, many times that I have said “Okay. With this role my career is going to take off” and finally things don’t turn out the way I want… but since I’m so stubborn, these situations have pushed me to go another way and learn something new (write, do stand up, produce) and in the process I have grown a lot as an artist. I feel very happy with the woman I am today and with him. iceberg race I’ve built underwater. I’m ready for it to float to the surface.”

Pale Rodríguez celebrates confectionery

Among the most recent characters is “Rosa Castillo” in “The Good Doctor.” Who is she and what is your character like?

“I love her. rose castle she is a fighter with a great sense of humor who has ‘battled’ a lot with her health. She has been very ill and in the process she fell in love with the doctor who saved her life: Dr. Matthew. They lived together and one day Matthew he left and did not return. Now, three years later, he is worse than ever and her ex sends her from Guatemala to St. Bonaventure to save her life.”

What was the greatest lesson you had as an actress with this character?

“It was my first experience in a set of that caliber. I arrived fully prepared. I knew exactly who he was pinkI knew all the circumstances that have led her to this moment in her life and I realized that this preparation is essential to be 100% present when they shout “action”. The teaching was more than anything the level of preparation, energy and professionalism that helps you shine in a set”.

What was the challenge of playing “Rosa Castillo”?

“I was ready to fly to Canada, all the scenes worked out and more. They mark me and tell me that everything is changing, that I should not get on the plane. A few days later I get a completely different script, not even in Spanish anymore. That last minute change was a shock”.

What will “Not Famous: Go big or go home…literally” be about?

“Not Famous… it’s a Show that I wrote to open doors for me in this world of entertainment. The United States told me “hey Lorena, you have to become famous if you want to stay here”. And I “oh, good. I am going to write about your ridiculous requirements and expose this process both in immigration and Hollywood, and in the ‘inter’, make myself known, so that they leave me alone”. But this Show It’s not sold yet, nothing is certain. It’s my baby and my biggest project that I want to accomplish, but I don’t know when it’s going to happen.”

Your next character is Montserrat. What is “Montserrat” like?

“Aaay, well out! I would love that Montserrat be what follows! but no, this is not in production Show I still don’t know when it will be done. Montserrat it’s like my alter ego; she’s stubborn, dreamy, funny, wacko and she’s in the process of empowering herself and really finding her voice. It’s my mission to bring her story to the people, but I don’t know when I’ll be able to do it.”

What challenge have you faced creating “Montserrat” or making “Not Famous: Go big or go home…literally”?

“The challenge has been to write it, not only her, but the other characters. She had never written anything. So it’s been a long process of screenwriting classes, of looking for mentors to guide me, of writing and re-writing and creating characters and stories that touch people’s hearts”.

Anything you want to add from either series?

“Clarify that ‘Not Famous‘ It doesn’t exist yet as a series, more than in my plans, but I’ll let you know when it’s formalized”.

How did you discover your vocation for acting?

“I sing and I have been obsessed with musical theater since I was little. I used to make entire musicals alone in my room and I always believed the songs and it was that moment that you realize that you can believe and really live something that is not happening to you. Then I was made to go to New York, I was in Wicked and when the witch flies singing “Defying Gravity” I started to bawl, I squeezed my mom’s hand and told her “mommy, I want to do that with my life”, and that feeling is just as present today as it is 17 years later”.

What is your professional dream?

“I want to be one “move and shaker” in Hollywood. As the Phoebe Waller Bridge wave Issa Rae Latin. As an actress I want to work with my idols like Mark Rylance, Kate Winslet, Olivia Coleman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Meryl Streep. And with cheesy directors, especially the almighty Mexican trio (Iñárritu, Del Toro and Cuarón). But I also want to have my production company and always continue writing scripts… I have plans to have an entertainment conglomerate focused on giving way to women and minorities, especially Mexicans.”

What do you like most about your career?

“I get to play like my job! Play pretend and dress up, and play with different people in each project. It’s the most fun. I love making people laugh and cry and have any extreme feelings that connect them with their empathy and humanity. It does something very powerful to me.”

Is there a character you long to play?

“My desires are more than anything people I want to work with, I want to get to the point where they let me do characters that are far removed from me. I want to have a long and varied career. But if I would love to make an empowered heroine to the hermione, olivia, violet and many more from Shakespeare in New York…with Mark Rylance.”

As a writer, what are you currently writing?

“I am writing a Mexican comedy with one of my best friends who is a comedian: Gaby Navarro. That project is one of the main focuses of our 2022.”

What are your next projects?

“Right now I have a work in Los Angeles called Clean. is the premiere and it is a festival where theaters from all over the United States come including the Manhattan Theater Club in New York. I love the character and for the first time in my theater career my character speaks almost pure Spanish.”

Lorena Martinez’s Favorites

Saucer: “Green chilaquiles with chicken”.

Drink: “Sweet and spicy margarita”.

Lip: Yves Saint Laurent and Charlotte Tilbury.

Accessory: “Long earrings or intense necklaces “statement” of Mexican crafts”.

Fragrance: “Chloe, the one with Roses”.

Film: “I love that they put me in a good mood: Barb and Star, booksmart, Eurovision… or classics like Scent of a Woman, Notting Hill and Good Will Hunting”.

Platform: “IG @loremtz”.

apps: “Well, the ones I use the most are Vimeo, Mint, Spotify and Waze, even to go to the corner.”

Country: “I love Spain and obviously Mexico and the USA are my home”.

Travel: “I want to know every corner of Italy.”

