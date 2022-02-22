Indiana Jones 5 is about to finish its recordings

Indiana Jones 5 will bring back Harrison Ford in his legendary role as the treasure hunter. | lucasfilm

The fifth installment of everyone’s favorite treasure hunter is about to see the light. ”Indiana Jones 5” is finishing its recordings, according to the director of the film. Through a tweet, the person in charge of the tape, Frank Marshall He posted a photo outside of Pinewood Studios with the caption, “Track home… #IndianaJones.” The recordings of the film began in June of last year in the studio shown in the photos, so it is a clear reference to the end of filming.

The project of a fifth Indiana Jones film has been very long, because since it was released ”Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in 2008, ideas for a next film immediately began to be generated. However, it was not until 2012 when steven spielberg and george lucas began to structure the details to record the fifth part after the franchises of lucasfilm were sold to The Walt Disney Company in 2012.

It might also interest you: Sony gives a release date for A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks.

Since then, Disney has chosen to focus on the “Star Wars” property, so Spielberg has remained on the development of Indiana Jones along with Lucasfilm’s president, kathleen kennedy. Disney formally announced the film in 2016, with Spielberg directing and Frank Marshall and Kennedy producing, providing a projected 2019 release date. However, Spielberg’s work schedule, as well as the lack of a working script, delayed the project and delayed the launch date to 2021.

However, in 2020 Spielberg announced that he was leaving the project as director, but staying on as executive producer, with James Mangol taking control of the project. Mangold co-wrote a new script, allowing filming to finally begin last year in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns, with a new release date for the June 30, 2023.

It might also interest you: Illumination will release ‘Despicable Me 4’ by 2024.

2008’s “The Crystal Skull” brought Harrison Ford back to the role of Indiana Jones, after he last played him 19 years ago, to mixed reviews from critics and dissatisfied fans alike. with the film. Although nothing is known about the plot of ”Indiana Jones 5”, the story will take place in the context of the year 1969, by the time the Apollo reached the moon, so there are speculations that trips in time.