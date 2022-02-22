I suffered from back pain for years and this is what relieved me

Back pain can be debilitating – find out how to relieve it. (Photo: Getty Images)

I will never forget the first time I started having back problems. I tried to get out of bed in the morning, like every day, and the pain was… excruciating. It took me several minutes to stand up completely straight and I spent the day walking hunched over and dragging my feet.

Sitting down was very painful, so I started working standing up. After driving, I had to spend several minutes standing by the car, awkwardly trying to straighten up so I could start walking. On one occasion, I leaned to the left and got stuck in that position, so I had to walk hunched over.

I finally had an MRI and found out that I had several herniated discs. My doctor didn’t know why, it could be something as simple as lifting my very heavy son out of the car seat. I have seen several specialists for back problems and have been told there is nothing they can do except surgery or steroid injections, which I prefer to avoid.

After years of physical therapy, I finally found the solution that works for me: cycling and swimming, along with daily stretches and core strengthening exercises at home. It’s a routine that takes time and energy, but I’ll be happy to keep doing it if it allows me to avoid back pain in the future. And for the moment, everything is fine.

I know I’m not the only one struggling with back pain. According to the American Chiropractic Association, half of Americans experience back pain each year. With the pandemic, that figure is expected to rise as more people stay home and move less.

If you have back pain, you should be evaluated by a specialist to investigate the cause of the problem, Dr. Christopher Wolf, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, told Yahoo Lifestyle. If you find the source of your pain, you can avoid making the same mistake, physical therapist Susan Fu, co-director of Rehabilitation Services at the Performance Therapy Center at Providence Saint Johns Health in Santa Monica, California, told Yahoo Lifestyle.

After a doctor or physical therapist evaluates you, they can tell you what to do next. Stretching exercises, hot-cold therapy and core strengthening are generally recommended, Wolf said. However, if you want it to really work, you’ll need to do a lot of exercise at home on your own. Luckily, there are different products that can give you a hand.

These are some of the tools you can use to win the battle against your back pain.

An ice pack is a must. (Photo: Amazon)

Ice can ease pain when there is a lot of inflammation. ColePak has a flexible ice pack that conforms to the shape of your back and has elastic bands so you can use it on the go. Keep in mind that these types of gel packs get very cold, so you may need to wear them over your shirt, Fu cautioned.

With these small balls you can easily give yourself a massage. (Photo: Amazon)

Massage usually relieves muscle spasm, but it is difficult to massage yourself. For that reason Fu recommends having lots of balls at home. You can place a ball against a wall and lean towards it. “The key is to relax while using it and wait until the muscle relaxes,” he explained.

Correct posture can relieve back pain. (Photo: Amazon)

Sometimes the cause of back pain can be as simple as poor posture. However, when you get used to sitting and standing a certain way, it is difficult to correct that habit. That’s why Wolf recommends getting a posture-correcting shirt like this one from AlignMed. Move your shoulder blades into the correct position to take the extra stress off your spine.

This gang is about to become your new best friend. (Photo: Amazon)

These types of bands are found in most physiotherapy centers. This model has 10 individual loops, so you can easily find the right length for any body part you want to stretch. It is an excellent tool that you should have on hand if you have lower back problems. “You can use it to stretch your hamstrings, which helps your pelvic and back muscles relax,” Wolf explained.

Strengthen your core with this ball. (Photo: Amazon)

With a good stability ball like this, you can do a variety of activities, especially core-strengthening exercises like anaerobic and side planks, Wolf said. And he added that they are also recommended for reaching those hard-to-stretch areas.

Change your posture when sitting to relieve that back pain. (Photo: Amazon)

If you have lower back pain, “it can be helpful to change the way you sit at home,” Wolf said. Using a fitball chair prevents you from slouching because you have to sit on your pelvis and maintain an upright posture, he explained. This Gaiam option has great reviews and people say it’s comfortable and durable.

The Cuff Weighted Anklet

It’s light weight, but it will help strengthen your gluteal muscles to support your back. (Photo: Amazon)

The gluteal muscles are often weak when you have low back pain, so leg exercises with lateral raises and hip extensions with weights can be helpful, Wolf said. The Cuff provides different weights that are easily attached to the ankle to add extra difficulty to those strengthening exercises.

Amazon Basics High Density Foam Roller

A solid foam roller can help relieve pain. (Photo: Amazon)

Foam rollers are great for targeting hard-to-stretch areas like the IT band, a long piece of connective tissue that runs from the hip to the knee, Wolf said. And he further noted that IT band strain may indirectly contribute to back pain. To use the foam roller, simply place it on the floor, lie on your side on it, and roll from hip to knee while applying a little pressure on the roller.

