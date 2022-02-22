Hybe Is The First K-pop Industry Label To Exceed 1 Billion Won In Annual Sales
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) — Hybe has become the first management agency in the K-pop industry to exceed 1 trillion won (US$838 million) in annual sales, fueled by the successes of its artists. , led by global superstars BTS.
The company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that its 2021 sales were provisionally booked at 1.25 trillion won ($1.046 billion), up 58 percent from a year earlier. Its operating profit rose 30.8 percent year on year to 190.3 billion won (US$159.3 million) with net profit estimated at 141 billion won (US$118 million), up 62 percent.
This is the first time Hybe has surpassed 1 trillion won in annual sales, also becoming the first K-pop agency to reach the milestone.
The company’s album sales rose 18 percent from a year earlier, to 378.5 billion won (US$316.8 million).
BTS was the main factor behind Hybe’s strong results, as the group’s hit single album “Butter” sold 7.4 million copies. The song remained on Billboard’s main “Hot 100” singles chart for 10 non-consecutive weeks.
Albums by Hybe’s other South Korean boy groups – Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together and Enhypen – also sold 3.7 million, 1.8 million and 2.2 million copies, respectively.
In addition, Ariana Grande’s albums, managed by Ithaca Holdings, which Hybe acquired last year, sold 2.4 million copies, and Justin Bieber’s sold 2.35 million copies.
Hybe’s live performance sales rose 980.5 percent year on year to 49.7 billion won (US$41.6 million) last year, with 45.3 billion won (US$37.9 million) being earned in the fourth quarter. trimester.
Analysts attribute the increase to the huge success achieved by BTS’s live concerts in Los Angeles, which attracted more than 210,000 fans between the end of November and the beginning of December.
The concerts generated 40 billion won ($33.4 million) in sales from offline events alone, the firm said, adding that when sales from “YouTube Theater” and online streaming are included, Hybe recorded the highest sales history.
The company also reported fourth-quarter net income of 53.8 billion won (US$45 million), up 106.1 percent from a year earlier.
The firm posted 73.9 billion won (US$61.8 million) in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 54.0 billion won (US$45.2 million) a year earlier. Revenue rose 48 percent to 459.8 billion won (US$384.9 million).
Operating profit was 3.6 percent higher than the median estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news unit of Yonhap News Agency. The net profit estimate was not available.