Huw Thomas, the personal doctor who watches over the health of Queen Elizabeth II

In the United Kingdom, a great fear had spread in recent weeks that Queen Elizabeth II would fall ill, after her son, and heir to the throne, Charles of England became infected with Covid. However, the queen resisted, defied fate and it seemed that she had escaped, but today the British Royal House has confirmed that the queen is positive for Covid.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duty at Windsor over the next week. The Queen will continue to receive medical care and follow all appropriate regulations,” Buckingham Palace said.





Although the health of the 95-year-old queen is a matter of public interest for all British people, the truth is that Elizabeth II is in the best hands. Dr. Sir Huw Thomas, head of the Medical House, is in charge of personally attending to all of Elizabeth II’s health problems. The reality is that the British Royal House enjoys her exclusive team of doctors, who watch over her health 24 hours a day.

The relationship between the queen and Sir Huw is so good that they have even become great friends, so it is not surprising that he is her trusted doctor. In fact, in November 2021, after a few weeks of rest, the queen wanted to honor her doctor at an investiture ceremony and thus thank her for all the efforts to take care of her health.

Huw Thomas had already been serving the family for many years, but it was in 2005 that he was recognized as head of the medical section of the Royal House. His great rise came in 2014, when Elizabeth II herself chose him as her personal doctor. He has not only treated the queen, but was also part of the team that treated Kate Middleton in her delivery of Prince Louis and was the doctor who certified the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

“It is a very enjoyable and rewarding role, completely different from what I would normally do. The nature of this work is most interesting because it allows you to see how an entire organization, that of the Royal House, operates. You become part of that organization and to become the personal doctor of its main members, who are patients like any other”, explained Huw Thomas in February 2021 before the press.

The truth is that this doctor carries a very good resume behind his back, totally at the height of the position he occupies. As explained by the King Edward VII’s Hospitalwhere Huw Thomas works, the doctor graduated from Trinity College, Cambridge and The London Hospital.

There is great concern for the queen’s health in the UK

He has trained in gastroenterology and general medicine. In addition, he completed a PhD in molecular genetics of colorectal cancer and is Consultant Gastroenterologist at St Mary’s Hospital London and Professor of Gastrointestinal Genetics at Imperial College London and St Mark’s Hospital.

The reality is that there is great fear for the queen’s health in the United Kingdom, since the monarch will turn 96 next April and her health has suffered in recent months. However, the British can rest assured, because she has a great professional by her side who is going to help solve all her health problems.

