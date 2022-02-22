The new Fortnite Business Up Front emote has been unveiled and the community is quite excited about the new beat emote. Fortnite offers a huge selection of emotes and emotes for players to equip. The last thing in Fortnite before entering Chapter 3 Season 1 is a Fortnite Business Up Front Emote.

Emotes can be purchased from the Item Shop using V-Bucks or unlocked in the Battle Pass. An emote is a way to express yourself on the battlefield in a lot of weird ways. The article talks about the latest Fortnite Business Up Front Emote and how interested players can get it.

How to get a new Fortnite Business Up Front emote in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Business Up Front Emoticon

‘Dress to impress with these Chocolate Kings moves.‘

Business Up Front is an Icon Series Emoticon in Fortnite: Battle Royale, which can be purchased from the Item Shop for V-Bucks. It was first released in Chapter 3: Season 1.

The emote has moves that allow players to interact with each other by waving, dancing, or doing any number of other moves at any given time. The skin that we have equipped will perform the dance whenever we want once we buy it.

Emotes were introduced early in the game and were pretty simple. As more and more emotes were added, Fortnite decided to create the BoogieDown contest, where all players could post a video of themselves doing a brand new dance, and the best would be added to the game.

In-game emotes have always been a fan favorite. They are cosmetic items available in Battle Royale and Save The World, from dances to taunts and holiday themes.

The emote is a Fortnite Icon Series emote, which means it is one of the premium emotes in the game. The dance is not the full song itself, but an excerpt of the chorus on a loop.

This item is cosmetic and therefore does not affect the game in any way beyond being a visual modification that also entertains us with its music and the movements of our character when performing the dance.

