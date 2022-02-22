How much could the 49ers get for Jimmy Garoppolo in a trade?

Although the quarterback can’t be officially traded until March 16, the Niners can agree to the trade before then and that’s the expectation.

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers they were minutes away from reaching their second superbowl in three seasons, but fell just short against Los Angeles Rams at NFC Championship Game.

It was a rollercoaster season that saw the Niners start 3-5, then rise to a 7-2 finish and win a couple of playoff games on the road against traditional opponents like the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. In the path, San Francisco got elite production of expected stars like the wing Nick Bosatackle Trent Williams and tight end George Kittlebut it was the uncovering of the wide back Deebo Samuel that galvanized the team during the second half of the campaign.

Deebo Samuel was the spark plug that powered San Francisco’s offense in the second half of the season. Getty Images

Now, the Niners enter another critical offseason with plenty of unanswered questions and quarterback development Trey Lance in the middle of it all. But, coming off a 10-7 season with a pair of postseason wins, the Niners they do so with the confidence that they are not far from returning to the biggest stage of all.

Projected Space Against Salary Cap: $8.2 million above the salary cap.

Top free agents: G Laken Tomlinson, DT DJ Jones, DL Arden Key, CB K’Waun Williams, RB Raheem Mostert, S Jaquiski Tartt.



Potential candidates to be cut: Two to watch closely are defensive end Dee Ford and the quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Ford He hasn’t been able to stay on the field and is unlikely to return to his current number of nearly $12 million. release to Ford would save about $2 million, but if designated post-June 1st retirement, the savings would be $7 million. The Niners expect to redeem GaroppoloBut if they can’t find a transfer partner, he could be released.

The big question: What will happen to Garoppolo? the head coach Kyle Shanahan and the general manager John Lynch said at the end of the campaign that no decision has been made, but Garoppolo was clear: He expects a trade and would like to have a say in his landing spot. Although it cannot be officially redeemed until March 16, Niners they can agree to the transfer before that and that is the expectation. Securing an agreement soon will not only allow Niners know exactly what the reward is, but it will also free up a very good portion of the salary cap to operate in free agency.

Best possible scenario for the campaign break: The demand for veteran quarterbacks far outstrips the supply, and Niners they get a second-round pick on the condition that it can be converted into a first-round pick and an additional one for Garoppolo. They use the savings to retain some of their key players — including extensions to bag and Samuel— and draft resources strengthen the offensive line and secondary defense.

Jimmy Garoppolo seems resigned to the trade, and hopes to be part of the decision regarding his future NFL team. Getty Images

The worst possible scenario for the campaign break: The Niners do not find an acceptable agreement for the transfer of Garoppolothey must wait until after the draft to trade him, and they get a third-day pick back after seeing most of their key free agents migrate to teams with better salary-cap situations.

First look at the analyst draft for ESPNJordan Reid: The 49ers They could quickly become vulnerable in the secondary based on the talent that will arrive in free agency. Talanoa Hufanga he could take on a bigger role, but running depth there on the back line of defense is a strong option. If they lose Tomlinson in free agency, taking care of the interior of the offensive line could be another route to Lynch.

Priority needs: CB, S, IOL.

First turn: No. 61 overall.