How Kylie Jenner really got the big scar on her leg

Although the dark truth about Kylie has gotten a lot of people talking over the years, she has become one of the most successful celebrity entrepreneurs, thanks mainly to her line of lip kits and, of course, her fame as a star. of reality television

That said, he wasn’t always as confident as he seems today.

“My love of makeup started with my insecurity with my lips,” Kylie explained during the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion show, “The Final Curtain Part 1,” according to Daily Mail.

“And I never thought about that until I had one of my first kisses.”

Apparently, the person she was kissing told her that she was a good kisser, but her lips were too small.

Kylie explained, “From that moment on, I felt…unkissable. I took it very seriously. Just when a guy you like says that…it really affected me.”

While that’s one insecurity Kylie doesn’t mind sharing with the world, there’s another blemish of hers that some people may not know about: the big scar on her leg.

Here is the story behind it.

Kylie Jenner’s scar is the result of a childhood accident

Although many fans have noted that when Kylie Jenner is on the red carpet, she likes to wear dresses or pants that cover her legs, she has been very open and honest about the huge scar on her left leg, which she proudly showed off in the issue. of July. 2018 cover of GQ with her partner Travis Scott, seen above.

During a question and answer session with Celebuzz in 2011, Kylie revealed that the scar was the result of a childhood accident. “When I was about 5 years old, my sister and I were playing hide-and-seek and I hid inside a really tall locked door,” she explained at the time, according to Us Weekly. “After a while, when my sister couldn’t find me, I had to climb on this sharp pole sticking out of the gate. I slipped and the pole stuck in my leg.” And from there, things only got worse. She added: “I tried to walk away to get the pole out but it tore my whole leg. It’s smaller now because I grew up though!”

Of course, this wasn’t the only time Kylie gave her scar a shout out, as she often shows off her scar on social media. In fact, she also seems to be very proud of it.

Kylie Jenner refers to her scar fondly