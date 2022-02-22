how is the luxurious and millionaire hypecar that the Hollywood star bought – PEOPLE Online

After several years of intense work, the hypercar Mercedes-AMG ONE is ready to be delivered to a select group of people. will only occur 275 units of this sports car with technology Formula 1 and, it is said, they all have owners.

One of the proud owners would be the actor Mark Wahlbergknown for movies like The fighter and ted. And how much would the Hollywood star have paid? Nothing more and nothing less than €2.75 million.

Wahlberg, like so many others, was seduced by its design and, above all, its performance. Something that he left settled in a video that he made during a visit to a Mercedes-Benz dealership in the United States where the vehicle was exhibited.

The heart of the ONE is a engine derived from the one currently used in F.1, a hybrid V6. Have 1,000 horsepower and is assisted by electric thrusters.

The massive power, delivered through an F.1-style eight-speed automated manual transmission, allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 200 km/h in just 6 seconds; while his top speed over 350km/h

Wahlberg would not be the only personality on the list of owners of this exclusive hypercar. The former tennis player also stands out Ion Țiriaccurrent owner of the most impressive car collection in Romania.

There are even two former Formula 1 drivers: the Scotsman David Coulthard and the german Nico Rossberg, champion in 2016; who after testing the car admitted that it reminded them of when they competed in the highest category…