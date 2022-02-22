Horner: “There was a lot of pressure to remove Masi”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stresses that there was too much pressure put on the FIA ​​to remove Michael Masi ahead of this season. The Brit maintains that the former race director had a very complicated job in 2021 and therefore considers his goodbye something unpleasant.



Horner is clear that Masi’s departure is a unique decision by the FIA ​​​​and he also welcomes the new tools that will be introduced in 2022 in order to improve the competition. That yes, the one from Red Bull considers that all the pressure that has been put around the departure of Masi, who has had a very demanding role throughout the past year and has faced it with limited resources, has not been good.



“It is a complicated decision, as well as being a matter for the FIA. I think it’s kind of unpleasantWell, Michael was in a very difficult position last year. When you look at what he had available to him in terms of resources and what the teams have, it’s a big difference,” Horner told TalkSport.

“It’s good to hear that they bring things like VAR and also one of the most experienced people in this aspect like Herbie Blash. I think there was too much pressure to remove Michael and that is not right. It’s my personal feeling,” she insisted.

As far as 2021 is concerned, it was a very intense season, which you have to watch from start to finish and in which Red Bull was unlucky for most of it. Fortune came at the most important moment, the last race and they did not waste it to win their first title in the entire hybrid era.

“It was a very intense season, and you have to look at it from the beginning, the 22 races. We had many decisions against us before Abu Dhabi and some other sanctions that were not applied. We have some luck at the end and that usually happens to times in sports, since nothing is over until you cross the finish line or the referee blows the whistle“, Christian has expressed to close.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard