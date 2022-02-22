Homer at bat: 30 years after the chapter that changed The Simpsons forever

Talk about The Simpson is to refer to one of the most successful, beloved and above all long-lived programs on television Thank you to your 32 seasons and over 700 episodes. You can love her or hate her, but almost everyone knows even a little about the Springfield’s most famous yellow family.

It started transmissions in 1989 and 33 years later, we can say that it is a referent of television, and although it has always been within the taste of the people, the reception of the series in its beginnings was not through the skies nor was it the ideal window for hundreds of celebrities from all walks of life to come out on stage caricatured by Matt Groening.

And it is that in 32 seasons in The Simpsons we have seen figures like Mel Gibson, Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Conan O’Brien, Paul McCartney, The Ramones, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Stepehn Hawking, Mark Zuckerberg, Meryl Streep, Bryan Cranston, Katy Perry, Leonard Nimoy, Magic Johnson, Elton John, Stephen King, Venus and Serena Williams, Tony Blair, Ronaldo Nazario or Lance Armstrong, to name just a few.

The chapter that made history

However, the appearance of celebrities in their yellow version had its origins back in the season 3when the producers of The Simpsons achieved the unthinkable: reuniting nine of the most important figures in the history of Major League Baseball (Major League Baseball, MLB in English).

It was for him season 3 episode 17which premiered on February 20, 1992when in Homer at bat baseball players appeared together for the first time Steve Sax, Jose Canseco, Roger Clemens, Ozzie Smith, Darryl Strawberry, Mike Scioscia, Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly, and Wade Boogs. All of them arrived as “reinforcements” for the softball team of the springfield nuclear plant.

And it is thanks to Homer Simpson and his magic batthe representative of the plant reached the final, with ample chances of winning the championship, however, Mr. Burns bet a million dollars against the owner of the rival plant and he is afraid that his players will fail and lose his money, so send Mr. Smithers to hire a team of professionals.

The Springfield Nuclear Power Plant softball team. Photo: Special

But for one reason or another, on the day of the final game not everyone gets to be on the field. Some had medical problems, others were imprisoned and others were even lost in alternate dimensions, so the team must jump with the players that are there, including Homer, who is a fundamental piece for them to win the softball championship.

And although it seems that Homer at bat is just another chapter of The Simpsons, the truth is that this represented a watershed in the history of the famous television seriesgiven that had been in prime time for a year and could never take first place rating.

That night, whose first 30 years were recently completed, the yellow family of Springfield passing through Fox had stolen the audience from “The Cosby Show”, from NBC. And from there, all the famous wanted to appear in the series.

“Celebrities wanted to guest star on our little cartoon show”, expressed producer David Silverman in an interview for The Washington Post, because until before that episode, they had only had the voices of Michael Jalskson and other celebrities, but not the animated versions of personalities.

From TV to the Hall of Fame

At the time, Entertainment Weekly magazine said that Homer at bat is one of the best 25 episodes of the seriessince despite the fact that he had brought together great stars of the Major Leagues and that they stood out, at no time did they detract from the usual characters.

In addition, the sports medium ESPN recognized the chapter within the 100 Greatest Simpsons Sporting Events and IGN, called it one of the best appearances of athletes in The Simpsons. So, in addition to having the largest number of viewers that night of February 20, 1992, it also went down in history as one of the best installments.

Not for nothing, five years ago, when the 25th anniversary of the epic chapter was celebrated, Homer Simpson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fameduring a ceremony in which they allocated a space with their best moments and in which they unveiled a plaque with their photo that reads:

“Inept safety inspector turned softball team hero. Right fielder led the Springfield nuclear plant to the championship game, then sacrificed his body to win it all. Nearly replaced by a lineup of superstars carried in a hurry , and it came out in time for the next episode…”

KEEP READING:

The Simpsons and all the predictions for 2022, already anticipate who will win the World Cup