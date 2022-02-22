Héctor Herrera talks about his present and future at Atlético

Madrid Spain. The Mexican Hector Herrerawho could be a starter in the match Atletico Madrid in view of Man Utd on the Champions Leaguetalks about his present and future with his current team and a possible return to Mexico.

In an interview for the EFE Agency, HH declares that he “would love to continue” in the rojiblanco club, even if he goes “fucked home” when he does not play or even if he has barely started this season: only four games of the 29 that has been available for Simeone.

When questioned about the low participation and continuity in the team this season, Hector Herrera noted:

“It’s difficult because you always want to play, be the protagonist, participate and everything. At least I try to be calm and work for when I have to play and I get an opportunity to take advantage of it. The truth is that many times I go home, which is where one can be as one is or express what one feels. And I, really, that at home with my wife also talk a lot about this topic, especially when I don’t play, when I have little participation. It is difficult to assimilate that you are not participating, that they do not take you into account. It is difficult to get home and be in the same spirit, but the truth is that, thank God, in that aspect I am calm and I have a person behind me who is also always cheering. I think that at that time the family is super important.

I am not sure why I have not been able to be a fixture within the team: HH

the player of the Aztec Selection He spoke about why he has not managed to consolidate himself in Atlético’s eleven.

“I dont know. If it’s my way of playing or that I haven’t adapted one hundred percent in the way that the ‘master’ asks me. There is a lot of competition. It is also true. I do not know. The truth is that I am not sure why I have not been able to be a fixture within the team. It’s difficult and I’m not the type of player who is on top of the ‘mister’ saying ‘why don’t I play, why this, why that…’. When it’s my turn to play, I know I have to be prepared and help the team when it’s my turn”.

On his continuity with the Atletico Madrid Since his contract ends, Herrera commented:

“We haven’t talked about contracts, if we could renew, if he wanted out… Nothing. In any moment. We have not had communication, at least with me, I do not know if he has spoken with my employer. I really don’t know about that situation. I’m super calm and I’ll be an Atleti player until the summer, if I have to be more then I will be and if not I’ll continue to be a professional until the contract ends”.

When asked if he plans to return one day to play in the Liga BBVA MX, the former Porto player pointed out:

“Yes. Sometimes I think about it, because it is my country, my children have not lived in Mexico either, my family is there and one always wants to be close to my family, but I think it is not the time yet. I hope I can stay here for a few years.”