HE REJECTED OFFERS FROM ITALY AND FRANCE: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang explained why he decided to sign for FC Barcelona in the midst of reconstruction

Going to FC Barcelona, ​​at the moment, is not the most attractive thing in the highest demand. However, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang He did not hesitate long when the opportunity arose.

In an interview given to the newspaper Sportthe African striker confessed that, although he had offers from Italy and France, Barça’s proposal seduced him more.

He is aware that the Camp Nou club is going through a difficult time. But he is clear that it will not take long to return to the place that belongs to him.

WHY DID AUBAMEYANG DECIDE TO SIGN FOR FC BARCELONA?

“I really wanted to come. It was an amazing opportunity for me. I have given everything to be here (…) I had options in France and Italy, but I think the Barca is the Barça, you can’t say no (…) It’s an incredible opportunity for me. I think he Barça can spend a moment like today, but soon it will be where it needs to be. That’s why I wanted to come here.”

A last minute loan: “It was at the last minute, waiting for the loan from Arsenal. My heart was beating a lot. Not sweating, but almost (laughs).”

Despite the fact that he lost prominence at Arsenal, and that he landed in Barcelona with some physical details, Auba It is already being differential in Xavi Hernández’s team. Last weekend, in his first start in the Spanish League, he scored his first hat-trick as a culé.

Undefeated data. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can say that he has scored at least one hat-trick in France’s Ligue 1, German Bundesliga, English Premier League and Spanish League. Almost nothing.

Did you know…? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang registers 291 official goals at club level. One of the best strikers of the time.