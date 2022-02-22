He charges 2 million pesos, he does not sweat the shirt and Reynoso would already consider sending him to the bench

Mayorga continues to make defensive mistakes

February 20, 2022 7:45 p.m.

Blue Cross has struggled to beat the Red Devils of Toluca Well, despite having started winning the match, the Celestials could not withstand the attacks of the Scarlets and ended up equalizing the score before halftime.

However, there are several players who have been singled out at this start of the tournament because they have made several specific errors that the sky-blue followers have strongly criticized because they have lost points in an incredible way.

One of them is Alexander Mayorgawho in the goal of Toluca He had a weak mark that led to Camilo Sanvezzo’s goal that would tie the match so far. In the previous game against the Rayos del Necaxa he also had specific errors.

It is for this reason that the sky-blues have already begun to request on social networks that it be changed by Reynoso Despite being one of the new reinforcements, it has been noted that it is difficult for him to adapt to the Peruvian coach’s scheme.

How much does Alejandro Mayorga earn?

the left side receives 2 million pesos according to SalarySport and he is one of the new Cruz Azul reinforcements for Clausura 2022, although so far he has not had good games because he has made mistakes in several goals against.

