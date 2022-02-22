GWS in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Glittering Pearl: Their arrival is confirmed in a future update – Nintenderos

Interesting recently shared detail comes back to us that is related to one of the most outstanding titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shiny Pearl and its new update, specifically with the arrival of GWS. Remember that it is the Global Wonder Station, an exchange function in which a Pokémon is deposited and a specific one is requested in exchange.

GWS in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl

In this case, we have been able to find out that the new update released this morning it still does not allow access to the GWS function. However, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that it will arrive in a future update to the game.

Specifically, the information has been shared on the Nintendo Switch news channel for Japan. In it, he mentions that they recognize the absence of the GWS in the current version 1.2.0 but confirm that it will come in a future update.

For now, no date has been confirmed, so we will have to be attentive to more details.

Our coverage

We remind you that on the web you have information about the remakes on:

Sinnoh Remakes

Below you can find the premise of these remakes:

Experience a nostalgic adventure brought to life in Shining Diamond for Nintendo Switch! Go on a journey full of mysteries throughout the Sinnoh region, catch and face the strongest Pokémon Trainers in the region and thwart Team Galaxy’s nefarious plans. Thus, your adventure begins when a famous professor who investigates the evolution of Pokémon recruits you to travel the length and breadth of the region in order to complete a Pokémon encyclopedia known as a Pokédex. As a Trainer, you’ll meet lots of people and Pokémon during your journey, including other Trainers eager to battle! Of course, be very careful, because the Galaxy Team, a sinister organization, will not leave you alone for a moment. What are these elegantly dressed henchmen up to? Test your skills as a Trainer by challenging Sinnoh Gym Leaders. Each victory will bring you a little closer to the League and the glory that comes with being a part of it. Do you think you can win the title of Sinnoh champion?

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our full coverage of this game, including all guides, here.

Source. Source.