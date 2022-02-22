Growth, well-being, happiness (2/2)

In the past Checks and Balances I explained that the growth of the economy is a necessary condition for material well-being, which in turn is a necessary condition for happiness, and I asked how we are in Mexico in terms of growth, well-being and happiness, especially in the face of the consequences of the 4T effects and Covid, and the recessive pressures they generated on the growth of the economy and, given that growth is a necessary condition for material well-being, and this for happiness, on the well-being and happiness of Mexicans.

In terms of growth, measured by the behavior of the production of goods and services, last November, the last month for which we have information, the level of production, according to the INEGI Global Indicator of Economic Activity, was similar to that of May of 2016 and 5.0 percent below the all-time high of August 2018.

In terms of well-being, which is measured by the quantity, quality and variety of goods and services that are available, which must be purchased, a purchase that is measured by the INEGI Private Consumption Indicator, the level of well-being in Last November, we still don’t have more updated information, was similar to September 2017 and 3.8 percent below the July 2019 all-time high.

In terms of happiness, defined, for the purposes of these Checks and Balances, as the state of satisfaction with one’s own existence, satisfaction that is not limited to material well-being, having more to do with being well than with having a lot and good To be, the World Happiness Report 2021 (https://happiness-report.s3.amazonaws.com/2021/WHR+21.pdf) has just been published, with data from 2020.

To cut a long story short, and not because it is not worth making it long, but because of lack of space to do so, it turns out that in the 2021 World Happiness Index, Mexico passed, among 95 nations, from 23rd place, in 2019, to 46, in 2020, the year in which the Covid Effect hit the hardest, and not only in terms of health, but also in the economy, with the consequences on the growth, well-being and happiness of Mexicans. Let us remember that the growth of the economy is a necessary condition for material well-being, and that material well-being is a necessary condition for happiness.

Of the 95 countries considered, in terms of happiness, 51 improved, 4 remained the same, 40 regressed. Of the latter, the ones that fell the most were: the Philippines, 32 positions; El Salvador, 30; Benin, 25; Mexico, 23.

Thinking that happiness has nothing to do with material well-being, and that it has nothing to do with the growth of the economy, is wrong. You hit growth, you hit well-being, you hit happiness, precisely what the 4T is doing.