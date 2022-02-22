Galaxy Watch4 Series Boosts Holistic Wellness and Personalization with New Update – Samsung Newsroom Malaysia

The latest update to the Galaxy Watch4 series empowers users to reach their goals with enhanced health and wellness features and express themselves with more personalization than ever before.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced a new update to Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, continuing its commitment to helping users achieve their health and fitness goals and express their personal style. Users can look forward to new enhancements like advanced interval training designed for any cyclist or runner, a new coaching of sleep and new insights about body composition[1]. Galaxy Watch4 users will now have even more ways to personalize their look with refined watch faces and a new line of stylish bands.

“We understand the growing needs of users of smartwatches and we are committed to guiding our Galaxy Watch4 series community on their unique wellness journeys with our latest update,” he said. Janghyun-yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform at Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to continue this effort as part of our broader initiative to redefine holistic wellness through expanded experiences and new innovations.”

motivation to move

The latest update to Body Composition gives users even more insights about your health progress. Samsung Health will also provide insights on body composition powered by Centr[2], a digital fitness program curated by Chris Hemsworth, to help users transform their health, fitness and mindset. Additionally, Galaxy Watch4 users will receive a free trial[3] 30 days for full, unrestricted access to Centr.

Whether you’re just looking to stay active or train for an upcoming race, Samsung’s new interval goal feature for runners and cyclists lets you preset the duration, distance, and number of sets for your workout. From there, Galaxy Watch4 guides them through a personalized intensity training session with a series of high-intensity workouts interspersed with low-intensity workouts, making for a hard-hitting, targeted workout every time.

We continue our collaboration with top-tier apps like adidas Running and Strava to help users supercharge their workout.

Find a better night’s sleep

Building on the strong sleep tracking capabilities of the Galaxy Watch4, the new Sleep Coaching program helps users develop better sleep habits. By tracking sleep patterns for seven days and conducting two related surveys, the program assigns one of eight Sleep Symbol animals that represent the user’s sleep type. Then the program will guide you through a program of coaching four to five weeks that includes quests, checklists, sleep-related articles, meditation guidance, and regular reports to support users as they seek to improve sleep quality.

When it comes to waking up refreshed, a calm and quiet environment is also key to achieving a healthy night’s sleep. Galaxy Watch4 recognizes when users go to sleep and automatically turns off Samsung SmartThings-enabled lights to help create better sleeping conditions[4].

Deeper insights for a healthier heart

Combined with advanced BioActive Sensor technology and the Samsung Health Monitor app[5]Galaxy Watch4 measures both blood pressure[6] (PA) as the electrocardiogram[7] (ECG), allowing users to monitor their heart health anytime, anywhere. Since its first introduction in 2020, the Samsung Health Monitor app is currently available in 43 markets globally and expanded to 11 more in March, including Canada, Vietnam and South Africa.

Largest Selection of Straps and Watch Faces

The new Galaxy Watch4 update makes the wearable experience even better – from the inside out. The user can further customize the face of their watch with additional colors and digital watch fonts that make it truly their own. In addition, the new colors of the strap[8]As the burgundy and creamand the new fabric strap and link bracelet will be available for a more personalized look.

Committed to expanding compatibility within the Android ecosystem

In 2021, Samsung and Google introduced co-developed Wear OS™ Powered by Samsung, which provides seamless connections between Android devices and seamless access to more apps through Google Play, including Google Maps, Google Pay, and YouTube Music. Coming soon, through a further update, users will be able to stream music over Wi-Fi or LTE from the YouTube Music app on their Galaxy Watch4. This means users can put down their phone and continue to enjoy their favorite artists while exercising wherever they are.

Users can now install their apps too[9] smartphone apps on your Galaxy Watch4 during initial one-click setup, creating a seamless experience across all devices right out of the box.

The software update is available through the Galaxy Wearable app on Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic from the day of the Unpacked. Users can buy the new watch straps from the end of February.

For more information on Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic[12]please visit:

