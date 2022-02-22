From Koeman’s contempt to Xavi’s oblivion

“Riqui Puig reminds us of that football that we experienced years ago at Can Barça. That very particular DNA of our game and that is so complex to find in specific players“.

Xavi Hernández (Sports World Newspaper, 2018).

The arrival of Xavi Hernandez to the technical management of Barcelona he returned the brightness to the look of youth squad Riqui Puig, who even when receiving his first minutes with the new coach launched the classic “I feel like a footballer again”.

Riqui was ignored, exhibited, pointed out and despised by ronald koeman throughout his management at Barça. The Dutchman’s motives for publicly attacking the midfielder as he did since he took the reins of the club were never known.

From the outset, when Puig had just received a record from the first team, the strategist invited him to seek accommodation elsewhere under the warning that with him he would hardly have minutes.

He later accused him offilter”, he declared that he had “many things to improve” and even in the Copa del Rey Final, Koeman went so far as to have two goalkeepers on the bench and send the youngster to the grandstand.

After the aforementioned nightmare It was not complex for Riqui or for anyone to notice that his career would finally take impulse with Xavi, who also on different occasions made statements in which he only had praise towards the footballer.

Riqui Puig, on the Barcelona bench. Getty Images

LITTLE CHANGED AND EVEN WORSE

Generally speaking, there is a ignorance about the Puig process from basic forces to the Barca B, because in that category it was the better footballer of his generation.

Riqui moved the strings of a team of which he was the star and that it was practically made so that he would have the command with the ball and protection without her, although the latter did not always work out completely, because for a season he was the most beaten of the entire league.

The greatest virtues of the midfielder lie in the fact that he is a facilitator of the game, a man who is capable of receiving the ball between several rivals from his own field and making sense of it, in addition to having the ability to clarify between the lines and often place his teammates in front of the goal.

His strength it is to always be close to the partner and to be in constant contact with the ball.

The defensive aspect to date is its main weaknessbecause he has neither the speed nor the physique to carry out pressure and steal balls, beyond the momentum he has left over.

Little more than three months after Xavi arrived at Barça, Riqui has hardly been starter in two games (232 minutes in total), one of them for more than 15 absences between those infected with coronavirus, suspended and injured; and in the second (against Linares in the Copa del Rey) he came off the bench at halftime, exhibited for the poor performance of the team in those 45 minutes.

From then to date they are eight games in a row in which he does not step on the fieldand in most of them he has not even been sent to warm up by the coach as a possible alternative for change.

Nor in the worst moments with Koeman stringed together so many meetings without participation.

COMPETITION AND BAD FORTUNE

Puig has 22 years and not only has his process at Barcelona stalled, the most delicate thing is that younger players with whom he has to compete for a position, have overshot clearly: Pedri, Gavi and Nico.

In addition to the fact that Frenkie de Jong has the Xavi’s absolute confidence with everything and that is usually extremely intermittent; and Busquets is simply untouchableand it is in this position where Puig performs best, in the midfield.

That if Pedri and Gavi are a lot top, they are. It’s about two portentsof those jewels that arise very occasionally and for which it is practically impossible to find any default.

With Nico it is different, they have completely opposite conditions but the coach has been convinced by the physical power and round trip of the latter above talent and the possession of the ball offered by Riqui.

And not to mention De Jong, who may be the most similar to Puig, whom he infinitely surpasses in filming and experience (not so in quality), aspects that the youth squad has never enjoyed.

DECISION TIME

After his second game at the helm of Barça, Xavi was questioned about the role that Puig would have under his managementand they result revealing the words of the coach, who in what seemed like an attempt at praise, ended up baring the shortcomings of the midfielder.

“Have a innate talent and have to be important to the team like Gavi and Nico. Have what to dare, have what to shoot, have to get to the area, but of course we have him,” Hernández said.

The panorama not promising for the originator of Matadeperaconsidered “the richest town in Spain”, because as another argument against him it is said that after four coaches —Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setién, Ronald Koeman and Xavi—, no one has trusted him, except some pleasant appearances that he had with the second.

As if that were not enough and very much in tune with the times of Polarization that are lived, Riqui is a character that divide: has many adepts who for some time have been crying out because bet for him, and numerous detractors who consider it “inflated”, “without Barça level” And till applaud and rejoice for his inactivity.

The truth is that in a few months Puig must decide what will be the next step in your careerand everything points to the fact that if you don’t want to add to the long list of players clung to try to succeed in the club and only lost valuable years, will have to look for new airs.

there is life after Barcelona and he has to go out and look for her this time, really yes feel like a footballer again.