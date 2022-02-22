‘Friends’: Matthew Perry revealed his addiction and alcohol problems in his book | Entertainment Cinema and Series

One of the stars of ‘Friends’ was Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, Joey’s best friend and the most sarcastic member of the group.

Although for a decade his performances gave fans of ‘Friends’ a lot of fun, Matthew Perry’s private life was far from the best.

The addictions of Matthew Perry, the star of ‘Friends’

In ‘Friends’, Matthew Perry was achieving the fame and fortune that any man would dream of, but the actor was not happy. He actually felt empty, as if his life had a hole impossible to fill.

“Fame is like Disneyland for a while, for me it lasted eight months that feeling of ‘I did it, I’m happy and there’s no problem with the world’, but then you realize that it doesn’t mean anything, that it doesn’t fill any space. hole in your life,” Perry said in an interview with The New York Times in 2002, after a year of sobriety.

The actor revealed that he did not decide to stay sober for fun, but rather because he was worried about dying from his addictions.

Although he was not very well emotionally, Perry had to put on a facade so that other people would not realize his sadness or his true state of health.

“It’s no accident that Chandler is a guy who tries to avoid his own feelings with laughter. That’s what I did for years. I have tried to pass myself off as a joker, as if hanging out with me was the most fun, “explained Matthew in the same interview.

According to ‘US Magazine’, Matthew Perry’s addiction to the drug Vicodin began after an accident on a jet ski in 1997. That problem led to another, alcoholism, although that addiction never directly interfered with his work. .

“I had this strange rule of never drinking on set, but I went to work with an extreme hangover. It’s horrible to feel so bad and have to be someone fun for work,” the actor recalled for ‘The New York Times’.

‘Us Magazine’ explains in an article that Perry had to enter rehab for the first time in 1997 because of his addiction to Vicodin. Just three years later, he was hospitalized for pancreatitis caused by alcohol consumption.

That same year, he began his detoxification during the filming of ‘Friends’, which is why his appearance changed drastically during the sixth and seventh seasons of the series.

In 2001, just as he was about to start filming ‘Serving Sara’, Perry asked for help and production on that tape had to be halted for two months.

The actor told ‘The New York Times’ that he realized he had to save himself, so he called the people he knew could and wanted to help him. Almost three months later, Perry was able to finish ‘Serving Sara’ and return to ‘Friends’.

In a statement published by various media, Matthew Perry reported in 2011 that he was pausing his career for a while, to continue his rehabilitation. Two years later, the actor opened Perry House, a safe place for addicted people in the city of Malibu. In an interview for ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Matthew assured that his motivation to open that rehabilitation center was to help any alcoholic who wanted to leave that vice.

In 2021, “Friends” had an on-screen reunion after a 17-year absence, and Ben Winston, who directed that special, had nothing but praise for the actor.

“I loved working with him (Matthew Perry). He is a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great lines on the show. I felt happy and lucky to be in his presence and direct him in something like this,” the director commented for a ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ podcast.

The book that will reveal the life of Matthew Perry from ‘Friends’

On February 10, 2022, Matthew Perry published an image on his official Twitter account to promote his new autobiographical book, which is called ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Things’.

The book, which will be in circulation from November 1, 2022, promises to bring to light various intimate details of the actor’s life.

The title indicates the importance of the ‘Friends’ series in his life, as well as giving its place to his notorious romances with stars like Neve Campbell, Julia Roberts and more recently with the editor Molly Hurwitz, with whom he ended his relationship. marriage commitment at the end of 2021.

With “terrible and great things”, the actor could refer to the addiction to drugs and alcohol that he suffered for several years and put his life in danger.

“A lot has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people read my version. The ups and downs were high, the lows were low. But I’ve lived to tell the tale, though sometimes it seemed like I wouldn’t.” ‘And it’s all here,’ Perry wrote on her Twitter account about her new book.