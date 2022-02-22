Francisco Ibarra, former president of the Mexican Soccer Federation and the Atlas, dies

Francisco Ibarra was president of the FMF from 1990 to 1993 and was the architect of Mexico’s participation in the Copa América

Francisco Ibarra Garcia de Quevedo He passed away this Monday, February 21, 2022, at the age of 73. The director was president of the Mexican Soccer Federation and Club Atlas.

The Mexican Soccer Federation He sent his condolences for the death of the soccer manager, who was a promoter of Mexico’s participation in the Copa América.

Francis Ibarra was president of the FMF between 1990 and 1993 and, together with Emilio Maurer, managed the entry of Mexican soccer in the Conmebol tournaments.

The architect has passed away. Francis Ibarraformer president of the Atlas and the FMF and the man who, with Emilio Maurer, managed to get Mexico to participate in the Copa América. Good person. Full. RIP”, published on social networks David Faitelson, a journalist from ESPN.

Ibarra García de Quevedo, along with Emilio Maurer, managed to get Mexico to participate in the Copa América, since 1993, despite not belonging to that confederation. The Tricolor gave up that competition in 2016.

During their time with the Mexican National Team, they managed to get César Luis Menotti to take command of the national representative and with Miguel Mejía Barón they had a good performance in the 1993 Copa América, in which they reached the final.

Francis Ibarra he was also in charge of the red and black Atlas, from 1995 to 1999, among his achievements was choosing Ricardo Antonio La Volpe as coach of the red and black, a coach who promoted the quarry and consolidated players like Rafael Márquez.

“We join the sorrow that is due to the sensitive death of Francisco Ibarra García de Quevedo. Prompt resignation to family and friends. RIP ”, it is read on the social networks of the Mexican Soccer Federation.