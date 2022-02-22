Fortnite welcomes Creative Chaos, an event with challenges and special prizes

Fortnite welcome today to mode creative chaos, a new event that has started at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) and that consists of a series of challenges that take place on creative maps. Those who wish to participate can sign up on the official page and with that alone they will obtain the first reward: the emoticon the reign of love.

To get the second reward of this event, just play the Creative Chaos map for 30 minutes or more. With that you will get the peak scepter of hearts. To access this map you just have to go to the creative center of Fortnite or follow this link.

It’s time to show off your skills in Creative Chaos 💥 Enter to win awesome prizes, including the Scepter of Hearts pickaxe! Play the Creative Mayhem map and share your best performance to play with the best creators around the world. pic.twitter.com/Y9y4U3pdsU— Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) February 7, 2022

The best times will allow playing alongside creators of Fortnite

One of the strong points of the Creative Chaos event is that the players who get the best time on the map will be selected to play alongside creators of Fortnite they have selected. To participate in this contest you only have to register on the event page, record your best score on the map, choose a creator, publish the video on YouTube and share the video. Best time obtained. The videos will be reviewed between February 15 and 22 to later announce the classified participants.

The selected players will face eight influencers from Fortnite and their communities to choose the best player in the country or region. the champion and the influencer represent their territory in a final that will take place on March 12 and in which a total of 100,000 dollars will be at stake. The qualifier will be played in Spain from February 26 to 27 and players will be able to choose creators as Grefg, Lolitofdzm, ElRubius or RickyEdit.