‘Fortnite’: They reveal that the Get Griddy gesture would return very soon to ‘Battle Royale’;

Mexico City.- The gesture of Get Griddy is undoubtedly one of the most sought after dances in Fortnite, lately, but that means it’s a rare find. Since his debut in Chapter 2 Season 6, the gesture has become a very common listing in the daily rotation of the Article Shop. So much so, that Get Griddy has not moved away more than a month from the battle royale.

The Get Griddy Emote appears in the in-game item shop on average every 32 days, which isn’t bad considering most skins and Emotes are gone for months. The cosmetic returned for the last time on January 18, 2022; therefore, those looking to purchase the dance should expect it to be available at the end of each month in 2022. Although in high demand, the dance was priced fairly low at 500 V Bucks and it will still be this cost the next time you arrive.

As the move was popularized by the wide receiver of the NFL justin jeffersonthe Article Shop had previously unveiled a package honoring the football star, including the Get Griddy. The Justin Jefferson Bundle it also came with the skin Hit Man and his dedicated back bling and it was for 2,200 V-Bucks. The collection has been missing since May 2, 2021, but will likely make another appearance sometime later this year.