Fortnite, store of the day February 22, 2022

Fortnite Shop for Tuesday, February 22, 2022: Silk Sonic Skins, Emotes, and Cosmetics

Meet on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 1 am to discover the The next daily update of the Fortnite Battle Royale store and upcoming skins and emotes that can be purchased with your V-Bucks.

Price of turkeys in Fortnite Battle Royale

Here are the current rates in euros in metropolitan France for the purchase of V-Bucks:

Price of 1000 V-Bucks: €7.99

Price of 2,800 V-Bucks: €19.99 (12% bonus)

Price of 5,000 V-Bucks: €31.99 (25% bonus)

Price of 13,500 V-Bucks: €79.99 (35% bonus)

Don’t forget that if you want to buy V-Bucks to make your purchases, check out the special offer packs available at the bottom of the store: for the same price as V-Bucks alone, you can often buy a pack of skins and cosmetics along with a few hundred V-Bucks, making these purchases much more profitable than buying V-Bucks alone at the Fortnite Battle Royale Store.