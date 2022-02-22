Fortnite, store of the day February 22, 2022

Every day Fortnite renews its store of temporary skins, emotes, graffiti, music and other loading screens that you can acquire to customize your explosive Battle Royale games. Discover today the cosmetics available to purchase in the Fortnite store on February 22, 2022.

Summary

  • Fortnite Battle Royale Tuesday 22nd February 2022 Store Update
    • Fortnite Shop for Tuesday, February 22, 2022: “Featured” Skins, Emotes, and Cosmetics
    • Fortnite Shop for Tuesday, February 22, 2022: Skins, Emotes, and “Daily” Cosmetics
    • Fortnite Shop for Tuesday, February 22, 2022: “Winter Sports” Skins, Emotes, and Cosmetics
    • Fortnite Shop for Tuesday, February 22, 2022: “DC” skins, emotes, and cosmetics
    • Fortnite Shop for Tuesday, February 22, 2022: “Uncharted” skins, emotes, and cosmetics
    • Fortnite Shop for Tuesday, February 22, 2022: “NBA 75” Skins, Emotes, and Cosmetics
    • Fortnite Shop for Tuesday, February 22, 2022: Skins, Emotes, and Cosmetics “In the Racket”
    • Fortnite Shop for Tuesday, February 22, 2022: Silk Sonic Skins, Emotes, and Cosmetics
  • Price of turkeys in Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite Battle Royale Tuesday 22nd February 2022 Store Update

Like every day, Epic Games renews Fortnite skins, emotes and cosmetics shop this Tuesday, February 22, 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Android, PC, and even iOS. Some skins are only very occasionally present in Fortnite, while others remain on sale for several consecutive weeks when promoted as part of a partnership. Don’t hesitate too long before buying a skin or emote you like because if you miss it, you may have to wait several months or even years before it’s available again in the Fortnite store! Anyway, here are the cosmetic and customization items available, including Uncharted and Tom Holland in Fortnite, spending his precious V-Bucks, as of this morning 1h on the Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Fortnite Store :

Meet on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 1 am to discover the The next daily update of the Fortnite Battle Royale store and upcoming skins and emotes that can be purchased with your V-Bucks.

Price of turkeys in Fortnite Battle Royale

Here are the current rates in euros in metropolitan France for the purchase of V-Bucks:

  • Price of 1000 V-Bucks: €7.99
  • Price of 2,800 V-Bucks: €19.99 (12% bonus)
  • Price of 5,000 V-Bucks: €31.99 (25% bonus)
  • Price of 13,500 V-Bucks: €79.99 (35% bonus)
Don’t forget that if you want to buy V-Bucks to make your purchases, check out the special offer packs available at the bottom of the store: for the same price as V-Bucks alone, you can often buy a pack of skins and cosmetics along with a few hundred V-Bucks, making these purchases much more profitable than buying V-Bucks alone at the Fortnite Battle Royale Store.

