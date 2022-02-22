Fortnite starts Arcotherapy week today: Dates, details and return of bows

today they gave thematic weeks start on the Season 1: Back of Chapter 3 of Fortnite: Battle Royale. The Epic Games game has been updated to receive a very special week in which the arches will be the protagonists. Below we tell you all the characteristics and dates of this event.

Arcotherapy week in Fortnite; dates and features

Take a bow.

The first thematic week of Fortnite in Season 1 of Chapter 3, which is titled Arcotherapy, begins to be available from today, Tuesday, February 22, 2022and naturally this week will be active for a total of 7 days, that is, end next Tuesday March 1 2022 at 14:59 CET.

These are main features that are active in the game during the week of Arcotherapy:

The Chapter 2 Season 6 arcs Fortnite are now available again to use in matches (not included in competitive queues).

Fortnite are now available again to use in matches (not included in competitive queues). These arches meet entire island in chests and ground loot .

. The arsenal of bows includes the primitive fire bow, primitive fetid bow, mechanical explosive bow and mechanical shock bow .

. In addition to ammunition from bows, arrowscan also be found in ammo boxes.

In this particular week, Epic reminds us that it is also include a quest chain of Arcotherapy and you can take advantage of the occasion to get extra XP easily before the end of the season. The company has also confirmed that next week, when Arcotherapy comes to an end, a new special week will begin with another batch of missions.

What are the Fortnite theme weeks?

Since last May 2021 Epic Games integrated a new dynamic in Fortnite Battle Royale baptized at the time as the Wild Weeks. Basically, under this premise, Fortnite receives each calendar week a new unique game dynamics for all players in which different things are mixed to make users feel rethink your combat strategies. That yes, Epic Games only includes these special weeks in the last stretches of a season. These weeks are initially scheduled to last exactly seven days.

Fortnite is a Battle Royale that is free to PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and devices Androidyou can read our analysis and visit our complete guide to know the best tips and tricks and complete all missions.